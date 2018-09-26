The Woodford Theatre Young Artists presents The Poe Show on Tour! The artists will be performing various Edgar Allan Poe stories at 3 different locations. This mask, movement, and theatrical experiment will include some of your favorite haunts The Raven, The Cask of Amontillado, and The Tell-Tale Heart. Each location on the tour will provide a different environment for these chilling tales.

Woodford County Library Pre- Show (Free): October 19th at 6:30 PM

Woodford Theatre ($10- students, $15-adults): October 26th and 27th at 7:00 PM and 8:30 PM

The Kentucky Castle ($85 with full course meal included): October 30th at 7:00 PM)