Woodland Art Fair

Google Calendar - Woodland Art Fair - 2019-08-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Woodland Art Fair - 2019-08-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Woodland Art Fair - 2019-08-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Woodland Art Fair - 2019-08-17 00:00:00

Woodland Park E High St, Lexington, Kentucky 40502

(Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.; Sun., 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. )

The Woodland Art Fair, produced by the Lexington Art League and Lexington Parks and Recreation, has been one of Lexington’s most celebrated cultural events for over 40 years. The free, annual event will feature more than 200 local, regional and national artists displaying and selling their creations; a beer garden; dozens of concession vendors; family activities; live music and other entertainment.

Info

Woodland Park E High St, Lexington, Kentucky 40502 View Map
FESTIVAL
Google Calendar - Woodland Art Fair - 2019-08-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Woodland Art Fair - 2019-08-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Woodland Art Fair - 2019-08-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Woodland Art Fair - 2019-08-17 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Woodland Art Fair - 2019-08-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Woodland Art Fair - 2019-08-18 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Woodland Art Fair - 2019-08-18 00:00:00 iCalendar - Woodland Art Fair - 2019-08-18 00:00:00