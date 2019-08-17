(Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.; Sun., 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. )

The Woodland Art Fair, produced by the Lexington Art League and Lexington Parks and Recreation, has been one of Lexington’s most celebrated cultural events for over 40 years. The free, annual event will feature more than 200 local, regional and national artists displaying and selling their creations; a beer garden; dozens of concession vendors; family activities; live music and other entertainment.