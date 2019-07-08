WoodSongs: Danny Burns/ Reed Turchi

DANNY BURNS is a red-headed, storytelling, hard-touring Irishman whose own voice is just as evocative as his songwriting. He grew up in the Irish county of Donegal surrounded by singers and instrumentalists receiving a first-class education in Irish folk music along the way. He kicked off his career as a traveling folksinger, logging shows on both sides of the Atlantic. He’s been on the road ever since, sharpening a sound that mixes the folk traditions of his native Ireland with diverse American influences. ‘North Country’ is Danny’s new collaborative album filled with appearances by icons like Jerry Douglas, Sam Bush, and Tift Merritt.

REED TURCHI was raised in the Swannanoa Valley of North Carolina and grew up playing piano, focusing on boogie-woogie and New Orleans styles before becoming infatuated with slide guitar. While learned Hill Country Blues (RL Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, Mississippi Fred McDowell) firsthand in North Mississippi, he’s become a master of guitar-driven blues that shape-shift seamlessly between acoustic slide, electric juke joint boogie, and the improvisational, groove-driven, massive sound of his band. Reed’s eleventh album, ‘Midnight in Memphis’ was recorded live at legendary Sun Studio featuring his Kudzu Choir band.