WoodSongs: Dom Flemons/ Kaia Kater/ Rahim AlHaj

Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center 300 E. 3rd St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508

This Special Event Broadcast of WoodSongs will be honoring Smithsonian Folkways in celebration of their 70th anniversary.

Appearing on the broadcast will be three incredible Folkways artists that continue the tradition that Moses Asch, who founded Folkways Records in 1948 to document the “people’s music”, carry forward. Artists appearing on the broadcast include: Dom Flemons co-founding member of the GRAMMY-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops, Grenadian-Canadian songwriter and tradition bearer Kaia Kater and Iraqi-American oud player Rahim AlHaj. Folkways’ Huib Schippers, (Curator and Director) and Jeff Place (Curator and Senior Archivist) will join Michael to share the label’s mission, story and cultural heritage with WoodSongs’ global audience. 

