WoodSongs: Emily Wolfe/ Yasmin Williams

EMILY WOLFE transcends the ranks of ordinary musicians. Her creative songwriting keeps her fans aglow thanks to her strong, powerful lead vocals and dominating guitar style. This Austin, TX’s resident rocker has shared stages with the likes of Heart, The Pretenders, Peter Frampton, Billy Gibbons and Gary Clark Jr. Wolfe a self-taught guitar player starting at the age of 5, has honed her craft over the past 22 years and has been described as a sonic merging of PJ Harvey and Jack White. Featured by the Wall Street Journal, MTV, NPR, and American Songwriter, Emily Wolfe is definitely one to watch. She released a debut self-titled, full-length album earlier this year.

YASMIN WILLIAMS is an acoustic fingerstyle guitarist with a nod to the great MICHAEL HEDGES. Growing up in northern Virginia, her music has been commonly described as refreshing, relaxing, and unique and has been called some of the most imaginative guitar music out today. She utilizes various techniques including alternate tunings, percussive hits, and lap tapping in her music to great effect. She has won various local talent shows, was a finalist in the Rolling Stones Young Gun guitar competition, was the Grand prize winner of New York University’s Ultra Violet Live talent show, and won the grand prize in Culpeper Has Talent. She was recently featured on NPR’s Weekend Edition Saturday show.