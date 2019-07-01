WoodSongs: Jamie Drake/ Queen Bee and The HoneyLovers

JAMIE DRAKE is one of LA’s best-kept musical secrets co-writing and collaborating with the likes of Jim James, Mikael Jorgensen (Wilco), Peter Yarrow (Peter, Paul and Mary), Ed Helms, Glen Phillips, Sara and Sean Watkins (Nickel Creek), and Moby. Drake has all the while been carefully honing her own craft and preparing to take center stage. Now, over 4 million people have discovered Drake’s premiere tracks from her upcoming album, ‘Everything’s Fine’ a record that embraces heartbreak and hope, with indie-pop stylings wrapped in lush orchestrations reminiscent of Jon Brion and Van Dyke Parks and delivered with rich vocals, derivative of her varied musical influences ranging from Harry Nilsson to Sufjan Stevens; from Lucius to Joni Mitchell.

QUEEN BEE & THE HONEYLOVERS is an unabashedly joyful swing band that performs all-original compositions with a dedicated ‘nod’ to the small-jazz-combo and ‘hot club’ legends who first defined the genre. The Honeylovers hail from Asheville, North Carolina; a Historic township where tradition collides with contemporary innovation to create *brand new* art and culture.