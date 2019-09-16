WoodSongs Two Show Night: Jug Band and Ukelele Celebration

JIM KWESKIN is a folk music legend and founder of the legendary 1960s Jim Kweskin Jug Band which successfully transformed the sounds of pre-World War II rural music into a springboard for their good-humored performances. Their imitators were legion, including The Grateful Dead, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, the Lovin’ Spoonful and more. These days Jim is best known as a singer and bandleader, but he also created one of the bedrock guitar styles of the folk revival.

JERRON “BLIND BOY” PAXTON from NYC, his sound is influenced by the likes of Fats Waller and “Blind” Lemon Jefferson. According to The Wall Street Journal, Paxton is “virtually the only music-maker of his generation—playing guitar, banjo, piano and violin, among other implements—to fully assimilate the blues idiom of the 1920s and ‘30s.”

THE STEEL CITY JUG SLAMMERS made a name for themselves in Birmingham, AL with a new album, extensive touring and the band’s recent induction into the Jug Band Hall of Fame.

EMISUNSHINE has been attracting national attention since she was nine years old with appearances on “The Today Show,” NBC’s “Little Big Shots,” “Pickler & Ben,” the Grand Ole Opry and elsewhere. Rolling Stone named 15-year-old EmiSunshine among “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know.” The East Tennessee native adds her own unique contemporary blend of roots music that is equal parts Americana, Bluegrass, Gospel, Blues and Jazz.

VICTOR & PENNY deliver swing-infused folk-jazz in the band’s signature high-energy style with joy, humor, and soaring musical improvisation. This corset-tight group brings a modern Kansas City voice to their original tunes and prohibition era jazz with sterling musicianship.

DIANA CHITTESTER’S live performance is multi-part acoustic ukulele and guitar playing. This Cleveland, Ohio storyteller uniquely developed style is accentuated by her alternating between picking and strumming, all while pounding out bass lines and drum beats.