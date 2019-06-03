WoodSongs: Laurie Lewis/ Nefesh Mountain

LAURIE LEWIS is a Grammy Award-winning bluegrass musician was a founding member of the Good Ol’ Persons and the Grant Street String Band and has performed and recorded since 1986 with her musical partner, Tom Rozum. Laurie has twice been voted “Female Vocalist of the Year” by the International Bluegrass Music Association and has won the respect and admiration of her peers. Her latest album with her band the Right Hands (Tom Rozum, Brandon Godman, Patrick Sauber, and Sam Grisman), ‘The Hazel and Alice Sessions’, was nominated for the Best Bluegrass Recording Grammy in 2017.

NEFESH MOUNTAIN is the place where American Bluegrass and Old-time music meet with Jewish Heritage and tradition. Band leaders, genre-pioneers, and husband and wife Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg are the heart of this eclectic offering, and share their love for American music, their own cultural heritage, and each other with audiences throughout the world. The result of this unexpected and beautiful mix is staggering; and while complete with the kind of adept string virtuosity and through composed arrangements one would hope for from a newgrass band, they also play and sing songs of the heart creating music with a sense of diversity, oneness, and purpose for our world today. Their newest and most adventurous recording to date is called ‘Beneath The Open Sky’.