WoodSongs: Newtown/ Lark Watts

NEWTOWN features the first-rate vocal and instrumental work of five of the finest musicians in acoustic music who share a bond that combines individual virtuosity with a background of formal training. The band is based in Lexington, Kentucky and fronted by award-winning vocalist/fiddler Kati Penn Williams and her singer/banjo-picker husband, Jr. Williams. They are joined by the extraordinary talents of guitarist/vocalist Hayes Griffin, mandolinist Mitchell Cannon, and bassist/vocalist Travis Anderson – all who have college education backgrounds in music in addition to their collective decades of performing experience.

LARK WATTS is yet another talented singer/songwriter from the state of Kentucky (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, Dwight Yoakam) His songs have a very traditional country element to them, but that voice is pure Memphis soul.