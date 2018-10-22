WoodSongs: Tlen Huicani/ Vanessa Collier

TLEN HUICANI (pronounced wee-KAH-nee) takes you on a journey of Mexico’s music, time and place with their traditional costumes and native instruments. Meaning “the singers” in their indigenous Indian language of Nahuatl, the band makes the beautiful “harpa jarocha” or folk harp, the centerpiece of their music. Since 1973, their music and international achievements have earned the honor of ‘Best Folk Group in Mexico’ by the Union of Music and Theater Critics.

VANESSA COLLIER is a master musician and multi-instrumentalist whose head-turning, fiery, and passionate performances recently got the attention of Buddy Guy. With soulful vocals, searing saxophone, and witty songwriting, Collier is blazing a trail, racking up an impressive arsenal of honors, and has already singled herself out as an artist of distinction and one we would all do well to watch. She was recently nominated for TWO 2018 Blues Music Awards and released her new album ‘Honey Up’ this summer.