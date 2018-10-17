Woodsongs: Ukelele Night

KELLE JOLLY, "The Tennessee Ukulele Lady", is one of East Tennessee's most celebrated jazz musicians. She founded Ukesphere of Knoxville, a ukulele group for all ages and the Women in Jazz Jam Festival.

THE BURNEY SISTERS hail from Columbia, Missouri. They are 10 and 13-year-olds and are poised for a breakout with the the release of their upcoming EP 'Where We Stand' via Gaslight Records.

ANDREW MOLINA lives in Maui, Hawaii and began playing the ukulele when he was 13 years old. Inspired by his mentor and good friend Jake Shimabukuro He is one of the up and coming crop of talented young ukulele virtuosos, and is always trying to find a way to take the ukulele to the next level.

THE BARNKICKERS original music possesses a vintage-yet-modern vibe, a wholly unique father-daughter musical duo combine vocal and instrumental talents, diverse songwriting ability and a mutual love for the ukulele.