Woodstock: 50 Years Later

Lee Carroll and Mark Jones bring together a stellar cast of musicians from Nashville and Lexington to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock. The band will perform songs from groups that played Woodstock including Santana, Janis Joplin, Sly & the Family Stone, The Who, CSN&Y Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Who, Hendrix and more.

The show will be supported with period-appropriate lights and visuals and attendees are welcome to dress the part too.