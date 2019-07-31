67328757_2530180587034788_9027471650701967360_o.jpg

Woodstock: 50 Years Later

Lee Carroll and Mark Jones bring together a stellar cast of musicians from Nashville and Lexington to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock. The band will perform songs from groups that played Woodstock including Santana, Janis Joplin, Sly & the Family Stone, The Who, CSN&Y Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Who, Hendrix and more.

The show will be supported with period-appropriate lights and visuals and attendees are welcome to dress the part too.

Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
