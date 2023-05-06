World Labyrinth Day: Walk As One For Peace

Walk as One for Peace, a community walk for peace taking place in conjunction with World Labyrinth Day, will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Labyrinth at Wellington Park - located at 565 Wellington Way, Lexington, KY 40503. The event is free and open to the public.

The walk will be led by Lexington yoga and meditation instructor Dindy Yokel, along with other local labyrinth facilitators.

Each year on the first Saturday in May thousands of people around the world participate in World Labyrinth Day as a moving meditation for world peace and shared appreciation of the labyrinth experience.

On this 15th annual World Labyrinth Day (WLD), as in previous years, many people will walk a labyrinth at 1:00 p.m. local time creating a unified rolling wave of peaceful energy passing from one time zone to the next around the globe.