WRFL Birthday Bash: Dumbo Gets Mad, Sea Moya and Sour Cream

The University of Kentucky’s student-led radio station WRFL features the most diverse programming in town, from talk shows on a variety of topics to old-school hip hop, jazz, neo-psychedelia and more. In recent years, the station has been hosting annual birthday celebrations that showcase its diverse and adventurous spirit. This year, the station celebrates turning 32 with a main event at 21c being a free, all ages show featuring live music from Italian duo Dumbo Gets Mad, who create retro-tinged experimental psychedelicdisco; Canadian psych-pop outfit Sea Moya; and local young-and-fuzzy garage rockers Sour Cream. Each band will have visuals supplied by local artists from the collective LIQUIFIED.

The performances will be accompanied by a WRFL "FM-era" exhibit in the 21c Museum, which will feature various WRFL memorabilia such as old RiFLes and concert posters.

Doors at 7 p.m., music starts at 8.

