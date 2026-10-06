We Wrote These Plays Today
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Central Library Farish Theater 140 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
An evening of new play exhibition and critique! Hear four brand new plays (written the same day) by playwrights in our community. We'll be sharpening our skills as writers and as audiences by receiving and giving critique on not-yet-precious new works. Doors open at 7 p.m. Learn more at starstufftheatre.org/currently.
Info
Central Library Farish Theater 140 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
LITERARY, THEATER & PERFORMANCE