Wynonna's rich and commanding voice has sold over 30-million albums worldwide spanning her remarkable 34-year career. Wynonna was once dubbed by Rolling Stone as "the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline."

Wynonna and her band The Big Noise released their debut album in February 2016 to critical acclaim. Wynonna has described the new sound as "vintage yet modern" and a "return to the well." It's a rootsy work encompassing country, Americana, blues, soul and rock.