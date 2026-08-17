Wynonna Judd: Kentucky Queen Tour

Country Music Hall of Famer Wynonna Judd returns to Kentucky for a career-spanning performance drawing from more than four decades of music. The five-time Grammy winner rose to fame alongside her mother Naomi as The Judds before launching a successful solo career, building a catalog that includes country favorites like “No One Else on Earth,” “She Is His Only Need” and “Tell Me Why.”

7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com