The second annual city-wide yard sale features notable artists and patrons around Lexington selling art, fashion, furniture, collectibles, supplies, and unique domestic items for a great cause! A percentage of the day’s sales will benefit the Art Museum.

Locations:

517 Southland Drive / 40503 / Gip Gibson / Behind the Mind Body StudioOriginal acrylic paintings in a variety of sizes

110 Hamilton Park / 40504 / Paula SingerOriginal art by Polish artist Feliks Topolski and other artists, examples of Chinese calligraphy, antique furniture, Asian masks, lamps, and household items

116 Hamilton Park / 40504 / Anna Brzyski & Joel FeldmanFramed prints and originals, unique decorative items, camera, household items

135 Hamilton Park / 40504 / Bonnie JacobsOriginal watercolors, antique glass and plates, household items

136 Hamilton Park / 40504 / Stuart HorodnerWhat does a museum director who started his career as an artist have at his Y’Art Sale? Unbeatable prices on his own unframed monoprints, collages, and text-based drawings, rare art books and catalogs, eclectic DVDs and CDs, furniture, funky ceramics, posters, and more.

903 Manchester Street, Suite 170 / 40508 / M.S. Rezny Studio GalleryOriginal art, including paintings, prints, mixed media, fiber art, wearables and photography, by 8 artists: Jan Durham, Melissa T. Hall, Marco Logsdon, Kathy Rees Johnson, Mary Rezny, Michael Wayne, Carleton Wing and Laverne Zabielski; art supplies; miscellaneous tools; frames; and wet darkroom equipment.

432 West 2nd Street / 40507 / Georgia HenkelOriginal drawings and paintings, kitchen items, bags, books, clothing

722 Hambrick Avenue / 40508 / Susan DworkinVinegar-painted art, furniture & home decor

1929 Moss Court / 40505 / John Darko​​​​​​​Original art, art materials and household items

1724 Woodlark Avenue / 40505 / Susan King​​​​​​​Cameras, enlarger, books, magazines, 2 air conditioners, oil heater, household items, art materials