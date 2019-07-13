Youth and Teen Sailing Lessons

Jacobson Park Athens Boonesboro Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40509

Youth and teens ages 7-18 are invited to learn the art and sport of sailing this summer with the Cave Run Sailing Association. 

For children ages of 7-12, Opti’s are the perfect boat to learn the fundamentals of sailing. Teens ages 13-18 will learn and practice on CRSA's fleet of Sunfish. With the diligent guidance of a licensed captain and careful instructions of club volunteers who have a commitment to promoting the sport, teaching sailing, and instilling confidence, this is a great opportunity.

Tuesdays 6pm - 8pm (July 9, 16, 23)

Saturdays 1pm - 4pm (July 13, 20, 27)

Cost is $35 plus family membership or student membership

More details and registration here:  https://www.caverunsailing.org/promoting-youth/

CONTACT:  Captain Chuck Emrich, Director of Youth Sailing 859-270-2199

