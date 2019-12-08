On his path towards becoming a successful touring musician, Zach Deputy serendipitously landed a solo gig in his early 20s by walking into a bar just after that night's featured artist had bailed. Deputy soon introduced the world to the sound he'd eventually dub "island-infused, drum 'n' bass, gospel-ninja- soul." By 2008 he'd released his debut album Out of the Water and-thanks to his ingenuity in looping-made his name as an unforgettable one-man-band live act. The new music kept flowing, and since then Deputy has released four critically acclaimed full length studio albums.