Zach Schmidt

Zach’s music has a profound ability to pay homage to the longstanding tradition of folk music while breathing new-life into American sound. Between a bicycle trip across the continental US, cattle ranching in Texas, and the hard traveling life of a touring musician, Zach has had plenty to write about. His latest album, The Day We Lost The War, tells stories of hard work inspired by rust-belt towns, as well as tales of heartbreak by lovers torn apart by land or sea. In a few short years, Zach became a staple of the Nashville folk music scene.