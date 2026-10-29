ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience.
Manchester Music Hall 899 Manchester Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Tribute band ZOSO recreates the sound of Led Zeppelin’s legendary live performances, pairing faithful musicianship with the stage presence of the original quartet. With more than three decades of touring behind it, the group brings the Zeppelin catalog to life for longtime fans and a new generation of listeners. For ages 18 and older.
8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com
Info
Manchester Music Hall 899 Manchester Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
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