In Photos: 2026 Book of Lists Party

× 1 of 14 Expand × 2 of 14 Expand × 3 of 14 Expand × 4 of 14 Expand × 5 of 14 Expand × 6 of 14 Expand × 7 of 14 Expand × 8 of 14 Expand × 9 of 14 Expand × 10 of 14 Expand × 11 of 14 Expand × 12 of 14 Expand × 13 of 14 Expand × 14 of 14 Expand Prev Next

Business Lexington, a Smiley Pete publication, debuted the 2026 Book of Lists during a celebration on March 24 at the stunning third floor event space at the local social club Camel Club. The event drew a distinguished crowd from Central Kentucky’s business community to celebrate the companies, entrepreneurs, and leaders driving economic growth across the Bluegrass.

Founded in 2005, Business Lexington spotlights the innovators shaping the region’s business landscape. Its annual Book of Lists ranks everything from startups to legacy enterprises across a wide range of industries, reflecting the energy and innovation that define Lexington’s vibrant business community.

The 2026 Book of Lists is arriving by mail to subscribers and is also available with new subscriptions to the publication.