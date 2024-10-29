Lexington Bourbon Week details -- Nov. 7-16

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Lexingtonians are invited to raise their glasses to the upcoming second annual Lexington Bourbon Week, a 10-day celebration of bourbon, mixology and the thriving local restaurant and bar scene in the heart of Kentucky taking place Nov. 7-16, 2024. Produced by Smiley Pete Publishing in conjunction with presenting sponsor E.J. Curley Bourbon, the event features a lineup of 19 local restaurants and bars presenting an exciting range of bourbon cocktails, from traditional favorites to unique creations. Each participating venue will feature one cocktail featuring E.J. Curley Bourbon and one with either of the other local bourbon distillery partners, Log Still or BeSpoken.

Among the offerings are a Latin-inspired Horchata Bourbon at Mazunte Bodega; Kentucky Castle's Paw Paw's Delight, featuring True Story Rye, paw paw syrup, lemon juice and sparkling rosè; and Barrel 53's Chocolate Fig Bourbon, with BeSpoken bourbon, fig and chocolate syprup and chocolate bitters. Twists on classics include an Apple Butter Old-Fashioned at Belle's Cocktail House; the Bourbon Bee at 33 Staves (milk-clarified E.J. Curley Small Batch, lemon and honey); and Paddock Bourbon Club's Maple Sidecar, with E.J. Curley Small Batch, maple syrup, cointreau and lemon. Blackberry thyme simple syrup, pear liqueur, pimento dram and cinnamon bark are among the creative ingredient used in other cocktails, from bars and restaurants that also include Bourbon on Rye, Cole's 735 Main, East End Tap and Table, Eppings on Eastside, Georgie's Social House, Goodwood Lexington, Granddam Lodge at The Manchester, Merrick Inn, Nic & Norman's, and Rackhouse Tavern at the Campbell House and Trifecta Glass • Art • Lounge. Additionally, Chevy Chase Inn and Charlie Brown’s are teaming up for a fun twist — patrons who purchase one of Charlie Brown’s special Bourbon Week creations can take their glass over to CCI to try one of theirs, at a discounted rate.

A full lists of cocktails and other details can be found at the official Lexington Bourbon Week website, www.lexingtonbourbonweek.com.

Presenting sponsor, E.J. Curley Bourbon has roots going back to 1867. The brand's Small Batch Bourbon is a well-balanced blend crafted by blender Ashley Barnes, featuring notes of wild honeysuckle, magnolia, and earthy tobacco. The land, still fed by the original aquifer, brings a touch of history to every sip.

Other participating sponsors include LogStill Distillery, Lexington’s own BeSpoken Distillery, Field and Main Bank, and Liquor Barn. Liquor Barn Hamburg will host a special event on Friday, November 8, from 5-8 p.m., featuring E.J. Curley Bourbon master blender Ashley Barnes. With extensive expertise and a deep passion for crafting exceptional bourbons, Barnes will share insights into her blending process and the rich heritage of E.J. Curley. Guests will also have the exclusive opportunity to meet Ashley and obtain a signed bottle for their collection.

Participants are also encouraged to download the Lexington Bourbon Week app on Google Play or AppleStore, and to "check in" and vote for your favorites with every cocktail you try, for chances to win LogStill Distillery tours, a BeSpoken bourbon tasting and more!