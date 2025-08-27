Major Changes coming to Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life

× Expand A birds-eye view of the 2024 Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Kentucky’s two biggest music festivals are just around the corner — and past attendees can expect some significant changes to this year’s experience of both. Producers of Bourbon & Beyond (Sept. 11-14) and Louder Than Life (Sept. 18-21), which both take place at the Highlands Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville, have announced a major site expansion and extensive enhancements for the events, following the recent announcement of the festivals' 10-year contract with Kentucky Venues to keep the events at the Highlands Festival Grounds for at least the next decade.

According to a press release from festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents, the newly expanded festival footprint makes greater use of the Kentucky Exposition Center’s infrastructure to create improved crowd flow and more room to relax and enjoy the festival experience. In addition to a complete layout overhaul –– which will include more space, including additional shaded and air-conditioned areas and expanded dining options— other significant changes will include access for all festival attendees to the amusement park Kentucky Kingdom, which will be part of the festival footprint and open exclusively to festival attendees during both events.

Danny Wimmer of DWP says the move has been years in the making.

“With Bourbon & Beyond, and Louder Than Life both growing year over year, we knew it was time for more space, more comfort, and more ways to elevate the fan experience beyond just the music,” Wimmer said in the press release. “This is just the beginning of something truly special for our festivals in Louisville.”

Sitewide enhancements to both festivals include:

An immersive merch experience inside the climate-controlled Kentucky Expo Center, featuring festival gear, additional activations, and lounge seating

More tree-shaded areas throughout the grounds to beat the heat

A more spacious layout, including expanded turf zones at the main stages and GA areas

An added main entrance to help ease the flow and get fans in the gates quicker

Additional GA Lawn Chair Pass capacity for Bourbon & Beyond attendees

Festival passes for both events also now include:

Free access to 18 fan-favorite amusement rides inside Kentucky Kingdom from 2-9 p.m. daily, including the Giant Wheel (ferris wheel, with extended hours), Lightning Run roller coaster, Scream Extreme and Skycatcher. (The Kentucky Kingdom Water Park will not be open/accessible to festival patrons or the public during this time.)

Extra shaded areas, picnic spots & restrooms

Select concessions, shopping & air-conditioned indoor dining

Upgrades to the VIP experience and traffic / ride share experiences were also announced; more details, including the lineup and schedule and a link to purchase tickets, can be found at the events' websites — bourbonandbeyond.com and louderthanlifefestival.com.

Check back soon for Smiley Pete’s music preview of Bourbon & Beyond, highlighting some under-the-radar bands from the festival lineup!