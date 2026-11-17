A record number of 248 nonprofits have signed up to participate in this year's Bluegrass Gives, the region's biggest online giving campaign, which takes place in two weeks on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Hosted by Blue Grass Community Foundation in partnership with Smiley Pete Publishing, Bluegrass Gives makes it easy and fun for donors to support the causes they care about.

“These organizations show up for our communities every day," said said Lauren Parsons, VP/Communications at Blue Grass Community Foundation. "On Dec. 1, it’s our turn to show up for them and give where we live.”

On Dec. 1, from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., donations made at BGgives.org can go even further thanks to more than $625,000 in Bonus Dollars. Bonus Dollars come as matches and prizes, and every dollar earned goes to the participating nonprofits.

From education- and economic development- to housing- and animal-centered organization, these local nonprofits feed families, protect land, offer shelter, mentor children, care for animals and create opportunity, working year-round to help our communities thrive. Donations made on Giving Tuesday will sustain their work into 2027 and beyond.

To celebrate this monumental day of giving, community members can join the Bluegrass Gives Philanthro-Party on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government Center, 200 E. Main St. This festive pep rally brings together nonprofits, community leaders and generosity champions for a joyful start to the day.

About Bluegrass Gives Bluegrass Gives (formerly the GoodGiving Challenge) is an online fundraising campaign for local charities held annually on Giving Tuesday. Hosted by Blue Grass Community Foundation, in partnership with Smiley Pete Publishing, Bluegrass Gives rallies the region to give back, raising more than $29 million since it launched in 2011. Donors can learn more about the 248 participating nonprofits and the more than $625,000 in Bonus Dollars available to boost the impact of donations at BGgives.org.