PURPLE UP! Lexington Announces Weeklong Festivities to coincide with October's Breeders' Cup Horse Race

When Lexington hosts the two-day Breeders’ Cup international Thoroughbred racing championships for a fourth time this fall, the city also will hold a week of free, family-friendly celebration to bring the equine excitement downtown for everyone.

With an understanding most local residents won’t be attending the races, which take place at Keeneland Oct. 30-31, the festival gives everyone the opportunity to embrace, celebrate and be proud of Lexington’s status as the Horse Capital of the World and its world-class capacity to host international horse racing’s richest and most celebrated weekend.

“The Breeders’ Cup has told us that nobody has done it like Lexington,” said Tom Harris, organizer of the festival. “It has been in bigger venues, but Lexington does it as well as anybody.”

Many festival activities will be in Gatton Park downtown, where a gigantic LED screen will allow everyone to be part of a watch party for the two days of championship races. VisitLEX is giving away Purple Up Lex party packages, and all local residents are invited to pursue the Purple Up theme and decorate their homes in the signature color of the Breeders’ Cup.

The most recent Breeders’ Cup visit to Lexington produced an $81 million local economic impact, Harris said. Breeders’ Cup headquarters moved to Lexington in 2015.

Geared toward locals and visitors alike, the Breeders’ Cup Festival will take place at various locations around Lexington Oct. 25-31, with live music, visual art and family-friendly events. Here is a schedule of planned events below; additional details are available at the Breeders’ Cup Festival website: www.breederscupfestival.com.

2026 BREEDERS’ CUP FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

PURPLE IN THE PARK!

October 25 • Gatton Park • 1-6 p.m.

This free, family friendly, equine-themed Sunday afternoon at Gatton Park will feature a meet-and-greet with horses, jockey silk photos, face-painting, live music, food trucks and more.

BREAKFAST AT THE BREEDERS’ CUP

October 26-29 • Keeneland • 7-10 a.m.

From 7-10 a.m. on Monday-Thursday of championship week, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy breakfast at Keeneland and watch horses scheduled to race in the 2026 Breeders’ Cup World Championships as they train on the main track.

TANDY PARK TAKEOVER

October 26-29 • Fifth Third Pavillion

A spectacle of 50 local artists will paint outdoors during Breeders’ Cup week – with a palette of jockey silks as their canvas. This fundraiser for LexArts will occupy the Old Courthouse lawn and create a colorful backdrop for equine art lovers and a chance to mix and mingle with local artists.

PURPLE & BLUES MONDAY

October 26 • Historic Lyric Theatre

Local blues legend Tee Dee Young will be joined by guest guitarist Ally Venable for an unforgettable night at the Historic Lyric Theatre.

PURPLE REIN AT THE BURL

Oct. 29 • The Burl

The acclaimed Minneapolis-based Prince cover-band “The Purple Xperience” will take over The Burl for a free outdoor show.

BC WATCH PARTY

October 30-31 • Gatton Park

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to take in the races on a giant LED screen at Gatton Park. Food trucks, live music and equine-themed fun will go on from the first race to the last, at the city’s biggest watch party.