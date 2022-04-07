Taco Fans Rejoice!

Presented by Smiley Pete Publishing (this magazine’s parent company), Crave Taco Week is a weeklong taco party that presents a unique opportunity to celebrate Lexington’s taco culture, with more than 20 restaurants serving off-menu, unique taco plates for $6. Participating restaurants range from favorite local Mexican restaurants to fine dining establishments and even a couple of pizza parlors, and toppings range from classic – asada, barbacoa, fried fish – to creative – mac-and-cheese, bacon, skyline chili. Many restaurants offer a vegetarian option in addition to a meat option.

Partnering organization Casa de La Cultura will help present music performances at participating restaurants throughout the week with a children’s mariachi band.

More details, including participating restaurants, taco descriptions and drink pairings, are now available at www.cravetacoweek.com!