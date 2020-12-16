Virtual Dance Party to Benefit Local Restaurant Workers

While supper clubs and dance parties have both taken a bruising in 2020, that's not stopping local party-starters Supper Club Disco from organizing a pandemic-friendly event this weekend to benefit another group that hasn't fared particularly well this year: the service industry.

On Friday, Dec. 18, the Supper Club Disco – local DJs Rob Robinette, Brocktologist and John the Baptist – will partner with 21c Museum Hotels to present a virtual disco broadcast live from 21c Museum Hotels in Lexington and Louisville. Attendees can tune in virtually via Zoom (camera on or off - your choice) to enjoy an evening of disco, funk and house music brought directly to your home by DJs affiliated with Supper Club Disco as well as special guest DJs Quiinnette and DJ Shawn Tye as well.

The stream opens at 7:30 p.m. ET with music beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The link to access will be posted at the website www.thesupperclubdisco.com the day of the event. Virtual bouncers will be on hand to keep the room "as family friendly as possible and free of any funny stuff," organizers say.

Throughout the night, prizes will be awarded for attendees who make any donation to the The Lee Initiative's Restaurant Worker's Relief fund, a fund established earlier this year to benefit local restaurant workers who have been faced with an urgent need for assistance. The organization has worked to turn restaurants across the country into relief centers with local chefs providing meals and supplies for any restaurant worker who has been laid off or has had a significant reduction in hours and/or pay.

Prizes include free night stays at 21c in Lexington and Louisville; gift certificates to Lockbox at 21c and Proof on Main at 21c and Supper Club Disco merchandise, featuring a logo designed by Robert Beatty.

"Due to the closure of restaurants across America, thousands of restaurant workers have an urgent need for assistance," the event website said. "It is vital that we offer relief to those in need, so after this crisis restaurants can return to their full vibrancy." Click here to learn more about the Lee Initiative and donate.

How to enter: Make any donation to the Lee Initiative and share a screenshot or photo of your donation to Instagram and tag @thesupperclubdisco and @21chotels, or email proof of your donation to abrooks@21cmuseum.org before 8pm ET on Friday, before the event goes live.

Winners will be picked at random and announced during the livestream.

For more details, visit www.supperclubdisco.com.