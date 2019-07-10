What, Where, When? Full Deets on the 9th Annual Harry Dean Stanton Festival

Born in Irvine, Kentucky, late actor and musician Harry Dean Stanton attended Lafayette High School and the University of Kentucky before appearing in more than 120 films over the course of six-decade career. The ninth annual Harry Dean Stanton Fest, a locally produced three-day event paying tribute to Stanton, will take place at various venues this weekend, including Castlewood Park, the Farish Theater, the Kentucky Theatre and the Green Lantern. Most screenings are free and open to the public. Visit https://www.harrydeanstantonfest.org/ for more information

Click here to read our Local Luminaries profile on festival founder and director Lucy Jones.

Friday, July 12:

Dusk: Outdoor screening of “The Avengers” (2012) at the Loudoun House in Castlewood Park (dusk)

Saturday, July 13:

11 a.m.: Screenings of “Kelly’s Heroes” at the Farish Theater

2 p.m.: “The Last Temptation of Christ” at the Farish Theater

8 p.m.: Screening of “Pretty in Pink” at the Green Lantern, followed by an ‘80s prom and costume contest

Sunday, July 14:

1 p.m.: Screening of “Cisco Pike” at the Farish Theater

2:45 p.m.: Screening of “Zandy’s Bride” at the Farish Theater

7 p.m.: A special 35th anniversary screening of “Repo Man” at the Kentucky Theater, followed by Q&A with director Alex Cox, will conclude the festival