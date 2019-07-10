WIN STUFF: Lake Street Dive, Black Pumas

We're giving away a pair of tickets to 2 great upcoming shows hosted by our Louisville-based friends at Production Simple. Details below!

LAKE STREET DIVE AT MANCHESTER MUSIC HALL

July 31 // Manchester Music Hall, Lexington, KY

Known for their playful, cross-pollinated blend of neo-soul and pop/rock, Lake Street Dive have built a loyal fan base, weaving in elements of jazz, folk, and funk. Showcasing vocalist Rachael Price, Lake Street Dive emerged from Boston's New England Conservatory in the mid-2000s and drew early praise for their exuberant live shows and inventive original songs. They garnered further buzz with their 2012 covers EP Fun Machine, reinterpreting songs by George Michael, Hall & Oates, and the Jackson 5. The band's sound furthered gelled on 2014's Bad Self Portraits, which cracked the Top 20 of the Billboard 200. 2016's Side Pony brought even more attention, landing on top of three Billboard charts, including Top Rock Albums, Folk Albums, and Alternative Albums.

Lake Street Dive will play on Wed., July 31 at Manchester Music Hall. For a chance to win a pair of tickets email info@tadoo.com with the subject line LAKE STREET DIVE sometime before 2 p.m. on Friday, July 26. We'll pick and notify the winner by 4 p.m. that afternoon.

BLACK PUMAS / CARLY JOHNSON (Forecastle After-Party)

Sat., July 13 // Headliner's, Louisville KY // 11:30 p.m.

Austin-based neo-soul act Black Pumas is a partnership between 27-year-old songwriter Eric Burton and Grammy-Award winning producer and guitarist Adrian Quesada (Grupo Fantasma). The dup meld their love of hip hop, soul and psychedelia with backgrounds in street busking, musical theatre and church music, performing live with a full band in support of their debut self-titled album, which just came out in June on ATO Records.

Louisville-based soul/jazz vocalist Carly Johnson will also perform.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to catch the show, email info@tadoo.com with the subject line BLACK PUMAS, sometime before 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019. We'll pick and notify the winner by 4 p.m. that afternoon. Purchase tickets here