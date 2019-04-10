Win Tickets to see The Head and The Heart at Manchester Music Hall!

The Head and The Heart/ Carl Broemel at Manchester Music Hall, Sun., April 21.

Early last year, the Seattle-based 6-piece indie/pop group The Head and the Heart came together in the Mojave Desert’s Joshua Tree where they decided to shed old skin before writing their fourth album, Living Mirage (out May 17), a sweeping, artful expansion of the earthy folk rock that once defined them. This recent “rebirth, a spirit quest of sorts,” as bassist Chris Zasche describes it, came from growing pains after their last album, Signs of Light: the amicable departure of guitarist-vocalist Josiah Johnson, replaced by Matt Gervais (husband to singer-violinist Charity Rose Thielen), and the return of keyboardist Kenny Hensley.

My Morning Jacket guitarist Carl Broemel will open the show.

To win a pair of passes to the show, send an email with the headline HEAD & HEART to info@tadoo.com by 3 p.m. on Thurs., April 18. A winner will be picked at random and notified by 5 p.m. that day.