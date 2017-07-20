In Photos: Forecastle 2017

by ,

With highlights that included a barn-burner of a homestate set from Sturgill Simpson, a red hot Saturday night LCD Soundsystem dance party of epic proportions, a sultry and soulful Sunday afternoon set from Charles Bradley, a veraciously enthralling set from siren PJ Harvey, an exuberant, sold-out Belle of Louisville boat blowout with Preservation Hall Jazz Band at the helm, and NOT having the festival evacuated for weather-related reasons for the first time in the past three years, this year's Forecastle was one for the books.

While we weren't able to get pics of ALL of it, here are some of our faves from the weekend:

FRIDAY:

×

1 of 27

_MG_2126.jpg

Brooklyn-based Real Estate brought their easy breezy surf pop vibes to the Boom stage on Friday afternoon. Photo by Saraya Brewer

×

2 of 27

_MG_2116.JPG

Real Estate. Photo by Saraya Brewer

×

3 of 27

_MG_2118.jpg

Real Estate. Photo by Saraya Brewer

×

4 of 27

_MG_2140.JPG

Led by Young Widows frontman Evan Patterson, Louisville's Jaye Jayle brought a dark, hypnotic vibe to the Port Stage Friday afternoon. Photo by Saraya Brewer

×

5 of 27

_MG_2130.jpg

Jaye Jayle. Photo by Saraya Brewer

×

6 of 27

_MG_2143.jpg

Jaye Jayle. Photo by Saraya Brewer

×

7 of 27

_DSC8597.jpg

Waka Flocka Flame. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

8 of 27

_MG_2158.jpg

New York rapper Waka Flocka Flame got the Friday Ocean Stage crowd fairly hype. Photo by Saraya Brewer

×

9 of 27

_MG_2162.jpg

Waka Flocka Flame. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

10 of 27

_MG_2149.jpg

Waka Flocka Flame. Photo by Saraya Brewer

×

11 of 27

_MG_2174.jpg

 High energy Bowling Green native rockers Cage the Elephant. Photo by Saraya Brewer

×

12 of 27

_DSC8666.jpg

Cage the Elephant. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

13 of 27

_MG_2171.jpg

Cage the Elephant. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

14 of 27

_DSC8648.jpg

Cage the Elephant. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

15 of 27

_DSC8652.jpg

Cage the Elephant. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

16 of 27

_MG_2201.jpg

Run the Jewels. Photo by Saraya Brewer

×

17 of 27

_MG_2208.jpg

Run the Jewels. Photo by Saraya Brewer

×

18 of 27

_MG_2214.jpg

Run the Jewels. Photo by Saraya Brewer

×

19 of 27

_MG_2221.jpg

Run the Jewels. Photo by Saraya Brewer

×

20 of 27

_DSC8788.jpg

Run the Jewels. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

21 of 27

_DSC8808.jpg

On Friday night, electro-soul producer GRIZ did a special pop-up DJ set with Australian producer What-So-Not at Forecastle's "Party Cove" stage, which featured Louisville DJs throughout the rest of the weekend. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

22 of 27

_DSC8816.jpg

GRIZ at the Party Cove. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

23 of 27

_DSC8861.jpg

GRIZ at the Party Cove. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

24 of 27

_DSC8927.jpg

GRIZ at the Party Cove. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

25 of 27

_DSC8931.jpg

GRIZ at the Party Cove. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

26 of 27

_DSC8935.jpg

GRIZ at the Party Cove. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

27 of 27

_DSC8946.jpg

GRIZ at the Party Cove. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

SATURDAY:

×

1 of 14

_DSC8958.jpg

Chapel Hill folk duo Mandolin Orange. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

2 of 14

_DSC8967.jpg

Mandolin Orange. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

3 of 14

_DSC8992.jpg

Kentuckian Sturgill Simpson and his kickass band. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

4 of 14

_DSC8994.jpg

Fellow Kentuckian Miles Miller on the drums for Sturgill Simpson. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

5 of 14

_DSC9013.jpg

Sturgill Simpson. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

6 of 14

_DSC9039.jpg

Sturgill Simpson. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

7 of 14

_DSC9074.jpg

Sturgill Simpson. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

8 of 14

_DSC9109.jpg

Sturgill Simpson. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

9 of 14

_DSC9210.jpg

Phantogram. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

10 of 14

_DSC9247.jpg

Phantogram. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

11 of 14

_DSC9264.jpg

Phantogram. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

12 of 14

_DSC9284.jpg

Phantogram. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

13 of 14

_DSC9365.jpg

Phantogram. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

14 of 14

_DSC9403.jpg

Phantogram. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

SUNDAY:

×

1 of 20

_MG_2247.jpg

Charles Bradley. Photo by Saraya Brewer

×

2 of 20

_MG_2237.JPG

Charles Bradley. Photo by Saraya Brewer

×

3 of 20

IMG_2244.JPG

Charles Bradley. Photo by Saraya Brewer

×

4 of 20

_MG_2256.jpg

Foxygen. Photo by Saraya Brewer

×

5 of 20

_MG_2266.jpg

Foxygen. Photo by Saraya Brewer

×

6 of 20

_MG_2265.jpg

Foxygen. Photo by Saraya Brewer

×

7 of 20

_MG_2275.jpg

Foxygen. Photo by Saraya Brewer

×

8 of 20

_MG_2282.jpg

Foxygen. Photo by Saraya Brewer

×

9 of 20

_MG_2296.JPG

STRFKR. Photo by Saraya Brewer

×

10 of 20

_MG_2307.jpg

STRFKR's crowdsurfing astronaut. Photo by Saraya Brewer

×

11 of 20

_MG_2309.JPG

STRFKR's crowdsurfing astronaut. Photo by Saraya Brewer

×

12 of 20

_DSC9775.jpg

Tycho. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

13 of 20

_MG_2289.jpg

Party Cove Sunday crowd. Photo by Saraya Brewer

×

14 of 20

_DSC9690.jpg

Spoon. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

15 of 20

_DSC9511.jpg

Spoon. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

16 of 20

_DSC9623.jpg

Spoon. Photo by Garrett Hedrick

×

17 of 20

_MG_2315.JPG

Weezer. Photo by Saraya Brewer

×

18 of 20

_MG_2320.jpg

Weezer. Photo by Saraya Brewer

×

19 of 20

_MG_2321.JPG

Weezer. Photo by Saraya Brewer

×

20 of 20

_MG_2327.jpg

Weezer. Photo by Saraya Brewer

Tags

by ,

Built with Metro Publisher™
Close
Hi there!
Can't get enough Smiley Pete? Submit your email address to stay up to date with the latest content
Magazines