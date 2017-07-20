In Photos: Forecastle 2017

With highlights that included a barn-burner of a homestate set from Sturgill Simpson, a red hot Saturday night LCD Soundsystem dance party of epic proportions, a sultry and soulful Sunday afternoon set from Charles Bradley, a veraciously enthralling set from siren PJ Harvey, an exuberant, sold-out Belle of Louisville boat blowout with Preservation Hall Jazz Band at the helm, and NOT having the festival evacuated for weather-related reasons for the first time in the past three years, this year's Forecastle was one for the books.
While we weren't able to get pics of ALL of it, here are some of our faves from the weekend:
FRIDAY:
Brooklyn-based Real Estate brought their easy breezy surf pop vibes to the Boom stage on Friday afternoon. Photo by Saraya Brewer
Real Estate. Photo by Saraya Brewer
Real Estate. Photo by Saraya Brewer
Led by Young Widows frontman Evan Patterson, Louisville's Jaye Jayle brought a dark, hypnotic vibe to the Port Stage Friday afternoon. Photo by Saraya Brewer
Jaye Jayle. Photo by Saraya Brewer
Jaye Jayle. Photo by Saraya Brewer
Waka Flocka Flame. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
New York rapper Waka Flocka Flame got the Friday Ocean Stage crowd fairly hype. Photo by Saraya Brewer
Waka Flocka Flame. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
Waka Flocka Flame. Photo by Saraya Brewer
High energy Bowling Green native rockers Cage the Elephant. Photo by Saraya Brewer
Cage the Elephant. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
Cage the Elephant. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
Cage the Elephant. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
Cage the Elephant. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
Run the Jewels. Photo by Saraya Brewer
Run the Jewels. Photo by Saraya Brewer
Run the Jewels. Photo by Saraya Brewer
Run the Jewels. Photo by Saraya Brewer
Run the Jewels. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
On Friday night, electro-soul producer GRIZ did a special pop-up DJ set with Australian producer What-So-Not at Forecastle's "Party Cove" stage, which featured Louisville DJs throughout the rest of the weekend. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
GRIZ at the Party Cove. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
GRIZ at the Party Cove. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
GRIZ at the Party Cove. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
GRIZ at the Party Cove. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
GRIZ at the Party Cove. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
GRIZ at the Party Cove. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
SATURDAY:
Chapel Hill folk duo Mandolin Orange. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
Mandolin Orange. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
Kentuckian Sturgill Simpson and his kickass band. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
Fellow Kentuckian Miles Miller on the drums for Sturgill Simpson. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
Sturgill Simpson. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
Sturgill Simpson. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
Sturgill Simpson. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
Sturgill Simpson. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
Phantogram. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
Phantogram. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
Phantogram. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
Phantogram. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
Phantogram. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
Phantogram. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
SUNDAY:
Charles Bradley. Photo by Saraya Brewer
Charles Bradley. Photo by Saraya Brewer
Charles Bradley. Photo by Saraya Brewer
Foxygen. Photo by Saraya Brewer
Foxygen. Photo by Saraya Brewer
Foxygen. Photo by Saraya Brewer
Foxygen. Photo by Saraya Brewer
Foxygen. Photo by Saraya Brewer
STRFKR. Photo by Saraya Brewer
STRFKR's crowdsurfing astronaut. Photo by Saraya Brewer
STRFKR's crowdsurfing astronaut. Photo by Saraya Brewer
Tycho. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
Party Cove Sunday crowd. Photo by Saraya Brewer
Spoon. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
Spoon. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
Spoon. Photo by Garrett Hedrick
Weezer. Photo by Saraya Brewer
Weezer. Photo by Saraya Brewer
Weezer. Photo by Saraya Brewer
Weezer. Photo by Saraya Brewer