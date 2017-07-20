In Photos: Forecastle 2017

With highlights that included a barn-burner of a homestate set from Sturgill Simpson, a red hot Saturday night LCD Soundsystem dance party of epic proportions, a sultry and soulful Sunday afternoon set from Charles Bradley, a veraciously enthralling set from siren PJ Harvey, an exuberant, sold-out Belle of Louisville boat blowout with Preservation Hall Jazz Band at the helm, and NOT having the festival evacuated for weather-related reasons for the first time in the past three years, this year's Forecastle was one for the books.

While we weren't able to get pics of ALL of it, here are some of our faves from the weekend:

FRIDAY:

× 1 of 27 Expand Brooklyn-based Real Estate brought their easy breezy surf pop vibes to the Boom stage on Friday afternoon. Photo by Saraya Brewer × 2 of 27 Expand Real Estate. Photo by Saraya Brewer × 3 of 27 Expand Real Estate. Photo by Saraya Brewer × 4 of 27 Expand Led by Young Widows frontman Evan Patterson, Louisville's Jaye Jayle brought a dark, hypnotic vibe to the Port Stage Friday afternoon. Photo by Saraya Brewer × 5 of 27 Expand Jaye Jayle. Photo by Saraya Brewer × 6 of 27 Expand Jaye Jayle. Photo by Saraya Brewer × 7 of 27 Expand Waka Flocka Flame. Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 8 of 27 Expand New York rapper Waka Flocka Flame got the Friday Ocean Stage crowd fairly hype. Photo by Saraya Brewer × 9 of 27 Expand Waka Flocka Flame. Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 10 of 27 Expand Waka Flocka Flame. Photo by Saraya Brewer × 11 of 27 Expand High energy Bowling Green native rockers Cage the Elephant. Photo by Saraya Brewer × 12 of 27 Expand Cage the Elephant. Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 13 of 27 Expand Cage the Elephant. Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 14 of 27 Expand Cage the Elephant. Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 15 of 27 Expand Cage the Elephant. Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 16 of 27 Expand Run the Jewels. Photo by Saraya Brewer × 17 of 27 Expand Run the Jewels. Photo by Saraya Brewer × 18 of 27 Expand Run the Jewels. Photo by Saraya Brewer × 19 of 27 Expand Run the Jewels. Photo by Saraya Brewer × 20 of 27 Expand Run the Jewels. Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 21 of 27 Expand On Friday night, electro-soul producer GRIZ did a special pop-up DJ set with Australian producer What-So-Not at Forecastle's "Party Cove" stage, which featured Louisville DJs throughout the rest of the weekend. Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 22 of 27 Expand GRIZ at the Party Cove. Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 23 of 27 Expand GRIZ at the Party Cove. Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 24 of 27 Expand GRIZ at the Party Cove. Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 25 of 27 Expand GRIZ at the Party Cove. Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 26 of 27 Expand GRIZ at the Party Cove. Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 27 of 27 Expand GRIZ at the Party Cove. Photo by Garrett Hedrick Prev Next

SATURDAY:

× 1 of 14 Expand Chapel Hill folk duo Mandolin Orange. Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 2 of 14 Expand Mandolin Orange. Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 3 of 14 Expand Kentuckian Sturgill Simpson and his kickass band. Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 4 of 14 Expand Fellow Kentuckian Miles Miller on the drums for Sturgill Simpson. Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 5 of 14 Expand Sturgill Simpson. Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 6 of 14 Expand Sturgill Simpson. Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 7 of 14 Expand Sturgill Simpson. Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 8 of 14 Expand Sturgill Simpson. Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 9 of 14 Expand Phantogram. Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 10 of 14 Expand Phantogram. Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 11 of 14 Expand Phantogram. Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 12 of 14 Expand Phantogram. Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 13 of 14 Expand Phantogram. Photo by Garrett Hedrick × 14 of 14 Expand Phantogram. Photo by Garrett Hedrick Prev Next

SUNDAY: