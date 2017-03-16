Baptist Health to cut 288 jobs in restructuring

Baptist Health, a major health-care provider based in Louisville, has announced a restructuring plan that will eliminate 288 employees.

“This continues to be a time of both transformation and great uncertainty in the health-care industry,” the company said in a news release. “Baptist Health is realigning its structure to best meet the needs of our patients and communities within a challenging financial environment.”

Baptist Health operates facilities in seven Kentucky markets, including Lexington, and one in Southern Indiana. Officials said the 288 job cuts represent 1 percent of the company’s workforce. It said a majority of the cuts, 149 jobs, would be made to administrative positions at its Louisville headquarters.

Baptist Health said all terminated employees will receive severance and job placement assistance.

