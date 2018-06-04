New Owners of Alfalfa Restaurant Plan to Update an Icon

Lexington favorite Alfalfa restaurant is under new ownership after previous owners Cameron and Keith Heathcoat sold the restaurant to focus more on their family. Lexington native Amy Messer and business partner Joe McGinley are ready to continue the tradition of fresh, delicious local food served with the side of character Alfalfa is known for.

Messer made her first foray into restaurant ownership when she purchased Lynagh’s Irish Pub in 2017, and has worked restore what she said was a struggling business.

Even while studying psychology and sociology at the University of Kentucky and then returning to teach, Messer always dreamt of opening her own restaurant.

“I even worked on a business plan and met with a mentor to figure everything out, but was overwhelmed,” she said.

Instead of starting from scratch, she decided to look for established restaurants that were for sale.

“Lynagh’s was the first one I saw, and I said, ‘That’s easy.’ ”

Messer recalls dining at Lynagh’s as a teenager, and was a loyal patron throughout her college years and beyond.

She felt it was important to preserve the legacy of Lynagh’s, and feels the same about Alfalfa. As a student Messer would frequently enjoy breakfast at Alfalfa after a late night at Lynagh’s. To her, the restaurants have a connection, and owning both makes sense.

“Amy and Joe will be amazing,” said former owner Cameron Heathcoat. “With a year under their belts at Lynagh’s and Joe’s bar experience, they will be great together at Alfalfa. The managers and 30-year staff are very excited to work with them.”

"With a year under their belts at Lynagh’s and Joe’s bar experience, they will be great together at Alfalfa. The managers and 30-year staff are very excited to work with them." —Former Alfalfa owner Cameron Heathcoat

Heathcoat, along with partner Salvador Sanchez, purchased the restaurant in early 2017 from longtime owners Jim Happ and Betsey Moses. Sanchez soon left the partnership, however, and Kevin Heathcoat, Cameron’s spouse, stepped in to help manage the venture. Kevin also co-owns Bourbon ’n Toulouse and Chevy Chase Inn, and the couple decided that running a third business took too much time away from their family. They put Alfalfa up for sale in late April after shoring up its finances.

Messer now plans on building on the success the Heathcoats established. With stable finances and a dedicated staff, she is excited about opportunities such as being open earlier and more often, as well expanding the restaurant’s coffee offerings. She is also looking forward to bringing back International Night, in which the menu features a specific type of global cuisine, and already has an idea of what the first theme will be.

Messer knows how important the Alfalfa menu is and insists she will not change favorites such as the Hoppin’ John. If anything, she hopes to expand the food offerings. While her partner will be handling front-of-house duties, Messer will be found in the back, learning about Alfalfa and its kitchen.

“I cannot wait to learn about cooking all that delicious food,” said Messer.

Owning Lynagh’s has already been rewarding for Messer, from meeting the regulars to the stories she has heard. With Alfalfa’s own historic place in the community, the positive experiences are sure to continue.