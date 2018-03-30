Alltech Conference Adds Kentucky Ticket Option for Local Attendees

Alltech’s annual global conference will offer a new ticket option this year for Bluegrass locals looking to attend the event.

ONE: The Alltech Ideas Conference, which will be held in Lexington on May 20-22, is organized to bring together business leaders, entrepreneurs and marketers in a global exchange of ideas on topics ranging from business and health to brewing and distilling and the equine industry. The conference, which is in its 34th year, is attended annually by nearly 4,000 people from more than 70 countries.

“The inspiration cultivated at our ONE conference transcends industries,” said Dr. Mark Lyons, president of Alltech, in a release. “By offering highly relevant, business-focused topics and an exclusive Kentucky Ticket, we want to welcome Kentuckians to participate in the conversation and help make ONE18 the best event in our region.”

The Kentucky Ticket gives local attendees the opportunity to choose which day they want to attend based on their topics of interest for $295. Options to attend special events are also available at “a la carte” rates, including tours of Bluegrass destinations and the annual Kentucky Night celebration, held at the Kentucky Horse Park.

This year’s conference will feature Jack Welch, former chairman and CEO of General Electric, and professor Robert Wolcott of Northwestern University, a contributing writer to Forbes and the author of “Grow from Within: Mastering Corporate Entrepreneurship and Innovation.”

For the entrepreneurial-minded, The Pearse Lyons Accelerator program returns to the conference this year to serve as a launchpad for startup innovators. Following a three-month mentorship program at Ireland’s startup hub Dogpatch Labs, select entrepreneurs from around the world will take the stage in Lexington to present their revolutionary ideas in food and ag-tech.

More information on the conference’s schedule and a full list of discussion topics is available online at onekentuckyticket.com.