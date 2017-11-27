Baptist Health joins CareSource Health Plan network

Starting in January, Baptist Health providers in Kentucky and southern Indiana will begin accepting CareSource Marketplace members seeking health care and physician services.

The joint agreement between Baptist Health and CareSource gives CareSource members access to a wide variety of services available through Baptist Health Medical Group, Baptist Health’s physician network, and Baptist Health hospitals — Baptist Health Corbin, Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Lexington, Baptist Health Louisville, Baptist Health Richmond, Baptist Health Madisonville and Baptist Health Paducah in Kentucky and Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Indiana.

“Baptist Health is committed to making quality health care available to all those we serve throughout Kentucky and Indiana,” said Isaac J. Myers II, MD, chief health integration officer for Baptist Health and president of Baptist Health Medical Group, in a release announcing the partnership. “We are proud to partner with CareSource, a health plan that joins us in putting patients first, to extend the reach of our care.”

The Baptist Health Medical Group network includes 1,100 providers — 650 physicians and 450 advanced practice clinicians — covering 75 specialties. These providers will be listed as part of the CareSource network directory when it is updated.

A nonprofit health plan with a 28-year history, CareSource serves thousands of members through its Marketplace health care coverage and is the only commercial insurance carrier offering plans on the exchange in the Louisville, Lexington, Richmond and Corbin markets.

Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves more than 1.8 million members in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia and Georgia. The company offers comprehensive health and life services for individuals and families, including Marketplace and Medicare Advantage plans.

“We are excited to expand our network with the addition of Baptist Health. This alliance provides CareSource members with greater access to more than 300 points of care and a physicians’ network of more than 1,000,” said Michael Taylor, vice president and executive director of the Kentucky Market for CareSource.

Baptist Health’s eight owned hospitals include more than 2,400 licensed beds in Corbin, La Grange, Lexington, Louisville, Madisonville, Paducah, Richmond, and Floyd County in southern Indiana. Baptist Health also manages Hardin Memorial Hospital, a 300-bed hospital in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.