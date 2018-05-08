Lexington leaders are Boise-bound this week for Commerce Lexington's annual Leadership Visit

Roughly 180 business, education, government and community leaders from the Lexington area are heading to Boise, Idaho, this week to study the area’s challenges and successes in the hopes of bringing new ideas and inspiration back to the Bluegrass region.

During the three-day visit, which begins on May 8, the Lexington delegation will hear from representatives of the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce along with local business and government leaders on topics including local arts and entertainment, the local sports economy, public policy, diversity and inclusion, and developing and retaining emerging talent. Participants will also meet with Boise State University President Dr. Robert Kustra (former president of Eastern Kentucky University) to close out the trip on May 10.

Commerce Lexington’s annual Leadership Visit, presented this year by Central Bank & Trust Co., is one of the largest and longest-running intercity excursions of its kind among chambers of commerce and economic development groups nationally. Past trips have visited a wide range of cities across the country, including Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota; Charleston, South Carolina; and Kansas City, Missouri in recent years. Insights stemming from the visits have influenced the development of community initiatives such as Coldstream Research Campus, Thursday Night Live, and the EMERGE conference for local leaders.

“Over the years, these Leadership Visits have helped expose Central Kentucky leaders to the best ideas of other communities throughout the United States,” said Karen Hill, the 2018 board chair for Commerce Lexington. “During this trip, we’ll look at what Boise does well in the areas of talent recruitment, entrepreneurial support, place making, and more, including why it is consistently ranked among the top cities to visit, live and work.”