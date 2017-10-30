Dinsmore & Shohl will move to Centrepointe

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP has announced plans to become the anchor tenant for the Offices at CentrePointe.

The law firm will move its operations from its current location in the Lexington Financial Center to the 12-story office building, which is currently under construction near Main and Limestone. Construction is slated for completion in late 2018, with Dinsmore personnel expected to move in sometime in early 2019.

Dinsmore is expected to occupy nearly 20 percent of the office building.

“This upcoming transition to a new space will be an exciting one for us, especially since the Lexington office just celebrated its 20th anniversary,” said Chauncey Curtz, office managing partner, in a release announcing the move. “We’re very proud of what we’ve accomplished in that time and all that is in store for the future, including our move to CentrePointe.”

In addition to office spaces, CentrePointe will include retail and residential development, along with a 700-space underground parking garage.