Kroger Field is first LEED-certified competition venue in SEC

Kroger Field, home of the University of Kentucky football team, has become the first LEED-certified competition venue in the Southeastern Conference in any sport, according to a university-published article announcing the designation, earning a silver certification for its environmental performance and sustainable design.

The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) rating system, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council, formally recognizes building projects for outstanding environmental and human health performance.

UK began its expansive renovation and enhancement of Kroger Field — then known as Commonwealth Stadium — in 2013. The university worked with RossTarrant Architects and associate architect HNTB on the two-year, $126 million project.

The project’s sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality were all factors in achieving silver LEED certification.

“In both the design and construction process, we were committed to transforming the longtime home of Kentucky football in a way that would be sustainable for years to come,” UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said in regards to the certification. “We are proud Kroger Field has joined exclusive company in becoming LEED-certified for exactly that reason and thankful for the work of our partners in the renovation.”