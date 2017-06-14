Pannell Swim Shop sold to longtime customer Tom Viney

After 32 years in the business, Rick Pannell, owner of Pannell Swim Shop, is diving into a new role as he has sold the business to longtime customer Tom Viney. Pannell has spent the last three decades outfitting local swimmers with swimsuits, goggles and bags, as well as supplying hundreds of high school and college teams. “I think it’s the right time. The business is in a good place and I feel like the right person has come along,” he said.

Pannell said Viney, who is a triathlete and comes from a family of swimmers, has been working at the shop for the past year learning the ins and outs of the business. “We are a relationship and customer-based business and he understands that.” Pannell will continue working with Viney for the next six months in a consulting role, helping to introduce and foster the relationships with local and online customers. “I think the transition will be smooth, but I hope the customers are patient with us through this process,” he said.

As for what’s next, Pannell said he’s excited to have some more free time with his family, as well as pursue his career in real estate. “I built and developed the building we are in now, so I always knew my next step would be in real estate,” he said. Having just received his real estate license earlier this year, Pannell and his wife Whitney created Team Pannell, which will be affiliated with Keller Williams of Greater Lexington. “I still really love the sport of swimming. To this day I still swim 4 days a week but I am ready for the next phase of my life,” Pannell said. The business will continue to run under the name Pannell Swim Shop.