Who's Who for January 2018

New Hires & Promotions

Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co., has an­nounced Kevin Hinchman has joined its advisory board. Hinchman is the director of information technology with American Association of Equine Practitioners.

Victoria “Wells” Bullard has been named chief executive officer at Wells Bullard. A family-owned company, Bullard represents the fifth generation of family leadership at the company, which has served work­ers in the safety industry since 1898. Chief Operating Officer Peter Lugo has been promoted to president.

The Kentucky State Fair Board has named Stacey Church as the new general manager for the Kentucky International Conven­tion Center. Church most recently served as assistant director of the Fort Worth (TX) Convention Center and Will Rogers Memo­rial Center.

Lauren Monnet has been named as the director of membership and owners con­cierge at the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association.

Paula Reis, DO, has joined Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care.

MML&K Government Solutions has named Edwin Shouse as new client relations man­ager for the company.

The Kentucky Society of Certified Public Accountants (KyCPA) board of direc­tors has named Darlene Zibart, CPA, as the new CEO of the society. In addition, Charles George, JD, has been promoted to vice president of government affairs and general counsel of KyCPA and will continue his strong representation of the society in Frankfort and Washington, D.C.

Kudos

JP Miller Jr., CEO and dealer principal of Paul Miller Ford and Paul Miller Mo­tor Company here in Lexington, has been elected to the Ford National Dealer Council.

University of Kentucky Director of Athlet­ics Mitch Barnhart has been named chair of the Southeastern Conference Athletics Directors.

The Society for Human Resource Man­agement (SHRM) presented the Kentucky Chapter and 11 other affiliates with its Pinnacle Award—the highest honor given to SHRM state councils and chapters for notable contributions to the human re­source profession. The SHRM is the world’s largest HR professional society, represent­ing 285,000 members in more than 165 countries.

Penelope “Penny” Gold, who has helped transform the Kentucky Society of Certi­fied Public Accountants (KyCPA) into the Commonwealth’s leading advocate for Kentucky’s accounting professionals, has retired from the organization after more than 14 years of service.