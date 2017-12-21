Who's Who for January 2018

New Hires & Promotions
Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co., has announced Kevin Hinchman has joined its advisory board. Hinchman is the director of information technology with American Association of Equine Practitioners.
Victoria “Wells” Bullard has been named chief executive officer at Wells Bullard. A family-owned company, Bullard represents the fifth generation of family leadership at the company, which has served workers in the safety industry since 1898. Chief Operating Officer Peter Lugo has been promoted to president.
The Kentucky State Fair Board has named Stacey Church as the new general manager for the Kentucky International Convention Center. Church most recently served as assistant director of the Fort Worth (TX) Convention Center and Will Rogers Memorial Center.
Lauren Monnet has been named as the director of membership and owners concierge at the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association.
Paula Reis, DO, has joined Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care.
MML&K Government Solutions has named Edwin Shouse as new client relations manager for the company.
The Kentucky Society of Certified Public Accountants (KyCPA) board of directors has named Darlene Zibart, CPA, as the new CEO of the society. In addition, Charles George, JD, has been promoted to vice president of government affairs and general counsel of KyCPA and will continue his strong representation of the society in Frankfort and Washington, D.C.
Kudos
JP Miller Jr., CEO and dealer principal of Paul Miller Ford and Paul Miller Motor Company here in Lexington, has been elected to the Ford National Dealer Council.
University of Kentucky Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart has been named chair of the Southeastern Conference Athletics Directors.
The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) presented the Kentucky Chapter and 11 other affiliates with its Pinnacle Award—the highest honor given to SHRM state councils and chapters for notable contributions to the human resource profession. The SHRM is the world’s largest HR professional society, representing 285,000 members in more than 165 countries.
Penelope “Penny” Gold, who has helped transform the Kentucky Society of Certified Public Accountants (KyCPA) into the Commonwealth’s leading advocate for Kentucky’s accounting professionals, has retired from the organization after more than 14 years of service.