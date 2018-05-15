Windstream Completes Upgrades to Local Network

Windstream recently completed a $2 million upgrade to its high-speed Kinetic Internet services in Lexington, improving network speeds and providing approximately 80,000 area homes with internet speeds capable of 50Mbps and higher.

“Windstream is committed to investing back into the communities in which we live and serve,” Phillip McAbee, area president of state operations at Windstream, said in a statement announcing the upgraded network. “With nearly 150 employees in the area, we’re proud to make this investment to help enhance the level of connectivity and network stability, bringing faster speeds to the people of Lexington.”

The expansion also increases the services that are available to local customers, including Kinetic Internet, as well as TV services, offered via a fiber-backed network.