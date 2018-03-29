Upcoming Home & Garden Events

Plant Sales, Garden Shows & Other Events

Wild Ones Chapter Meeting. April 5. Wild Ones is a national organization with a focus on advancing the knowledge of native plants. The April meeting of the Lexington chapter will feature a presentation by University of Kentucky horticulture instructor Shari Dutton, who will speak about the challenges of growing native plants from seed and making them ready for sale. 6:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 2025 Bellefonte Drive. http://lexington.wildones.org

Central Kentucky Home and Garden Show. April 6-8. This year with celebrity guests Alison Victoria, star of DIY Network’s “Kitchen Crashers” and HGTV’s “Windy City Flip” and home tech guru Boyce Thompson, this annual home-and-garden extravaganza boasts state-of-the-art home and garden products at special prices. 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Lexington Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.ckyhomeshow.com

Kentucky Christmas Tree Association’s 14th Annual Plant Sale. April 14. A variety of annuals, perennials, balled and burlapped trees and shrubs will be available at this annual sale, which takes place 10 a.m.-noon in the Fayette County Extension Office parking lot, 1140 Harry Sykes Way. (859) 223-1140. kychristmastreefarms.com.

Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show. April 14-15, May 12-13, June 8-9, July 14-15. This monthly show features thousands of square feet of antiques and collectibles from the region’s most prominent dealers. Products range from American and European furniture to vintage handbags and accessories. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Athens Boonesboro School, 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike. (859) 259-7309. www.antiqueskentucky.com

Garden Club of Lexington Plant Sale and Spring Clean-up Day at Ashland. April 28. Community members are invited to help preserve Henry Clay’s “pleasure grounds,” regularly utilized by tourists, dog walkers, joggers and photographers capturing special moments. Owned and maintained by the Henry Clay Memorial Foundation – a private nonprofit organization – the Ashland estate relies on volunteers to help keep its grounds beautiful and environmentally healthy. In conjunction with the spring clean-up day, the Garden Club of Lexington will host a plant sale to raise funds to help maintain Ashland’s garden, featuring many colorful annuals and perennials, as well as boxwood, hydrangeas and a few varieties of trees. Gloves and clean-up tools will be provided by the Lexington Department of Environmental Quality & Public Works and tea and snacks will be served. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road.

Wild Ones Plant Exchange and Fundraiser. May 3. Everything from seeds, perennials, grasses and sedges to shrubs, trees and vines can be exchanged at this event to benefit the local chapter of Wild Ones. The only stipulation is that the plants must be native to the eastern United States, but cultivars of a native plant are also acceptable. Participants are encouraged to bring finger foods, beer or wine if they don’t have any plants to offer. 7 p.m. St. Michael’s Church parking lot, 2025 Bellefonte Drive. lexington.wildones.org/todo

A Garden Affair. May 11-13. This second-annual garden show hosted by the Headley-Whitney Museum focuses on “all things garden,” with vendor kiosks, unique lectures, workshops for children, and special events and exhibitors who will offer decorative objects and tools for the garden, as well as a rich variety of plants. This year coinciding with the museum’s 60th anniversary, the event will kick off Thursday evening (May 10) with a 1960s “flower power”-themed cocktail party (6-8:30 p.m.). Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Headley-Whitney Museum, 4435 Old Frankfort Pike. (859) 255-6653. www.headley-whitney.org/garden-affair

Down to Earth Garden Sale. May 12. This special plant sale/community fundraiser hosted by the Down to Earth Garden Club features plants that are grown, nurtured and generously donated by club members. Taking place rain or shine, the sale features native plants, herbs, fruits, vegetables, perennials, wildflowers, grasses, hostas, shrubs, trees, annuals, container gardens, succulents, irises, decorative containers, gardening books, and many plants for sun or shade. Proceeds benefit local projects that promote gardening, education, preservation, conservation and environmental stewardship. 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Woodland Christian Church parking lot, 530 E. High St. www.downtoearthky.com

Bluegrass Iris Society Show. May 12. Beautiful iris stems, flower designs, photography and iris culture information will be on display at the Bluegrass Iris Society’s annual show, which is free and open to the public from 1-4 pm. Lexington Green Mall (lower level), 161 Lexington Green Circle. www.bluegrassiris.org

Kitchens of the Bluegrass Tour. May 19-20. This self-guided tour of Lexington home kitchens was founded by Child Development Center of the Bluegrass (CDCB), and is now hosted by Smiley Pete Publishing. The annual event highlights unique designs, appliances, gadgets and creative solutions to inspire your next great kitchen project. More information on tickets and locations will be availableas the event nears visit www.kitchensofthebluegrasstour.com for more details.

Bluegrass Iris Society Annual Rhizome Sale. July 29. Attendees can buy top-quality iris rhizomes to plant in home gardens or to share with friends and family for just $4 each at this sale. Members of the Bluegrass Iris Society will be on hand to answer questions about how to plant, grow and care for your plants, and will have pictures of many of the plants available. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Lexington Green Mall (lower level),161 Lexington Green Circle. www.bluegrassiris.org.

Fayette County Extension “Gardner’s Toolbox” Workshops

In conjunction with its Master Gardener program, the Fayette County Extension Service hosts a bevy of wonderful workshops for gardeners each year. Please note these classes typically have a small admission fee and that pre-registration is required. Contact the Fayette County Extension office at (859) 257-5582 or online at https://fayette.ca.uky.edu/ for pricing information and to register.

Unless otherwise specified, Gardener’s Toolbox workshops take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Fayette County Extension Office, located at 1140 Harry Sykes Way.

Enabling Gardeners. April 3. Geared toward anyone who may be having trouble with gardening tasks due to pain or less mobility or the need to use a cane, walker or wheelchair, Master Gardeners Betsy Adler and Sharon Bennett will present on ways to adapt your gardening style to a variety of health issues and disabilities. The workshop will be held at Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital, 2050 Versailles Road, where participants will be able to work in the accessible Grow Again Therapy Garden.

Phlox. April 5. Tall garden phlox are invaluable for late summer color in the garden but have historically been plagued by powdery mildew. Many recent introductions feature compact habits, extended bloom times and are resistant to powdery mildew. This class covers all types of phlox and their uses in the garden and attendees will take home small plants of newer tall phlox for their home garden.

Unusual Shrubs for the Garden. April 12. Tired of the same old boxwood and burning bush in your landscape? This class will look at several unique shrubs that make great garden plants but are not widely known, as well as old favorites in compact sizes. For gardeners who want to add some color or unusual textures to their landscape. Small plants will be provided.

Lilacs. April 17. Old-fashioned lilacs are some of the most beloved, fragrant and spectacularly showy shrubs … for about two weeks, unfortunately leaving us with a large nondescript plant for another 50 weeks each year. Newer varieties feature smaller flowers on compact plants that bloom for most of the summer. This workshop will cover all types of lilacs from small dwarf varieties to 40-foot trees. Attendees will take home small plants of an improved variety to plant at home.

Dahlias. April 19. Many people shy away from tender bulbs because of the hassle associated with digging and winter storage. This is not a big deal, and many are affordable enough to treat as annuals. This class will focus on how to grow beautiful dahlias and send attendees home with an assortment for their gardens.

Vegetable Gardening for Beginners. April 26. This introductory class is ideal for those new to vegetable gardening and will cover warm season crops like tomatoes, peppers, beans and squash, as well as discussing simple approaches to having a small garden. Participants will receive a copy of our vegetable growing guide and a packet of seeds. The class will be held at the Beaumont Branch Public Library, 3080 Fieldstone Way. Admission is free, but participants must register in advance.

Growing Great Tomatoes. May 3. This entire class dedicated to everyone’s favorite summer vegetable will highlight techniques for growing great tomatoes and how to avoid common pitfalls, with a special emphasis on disease prevention.

Canna. May 15. Most gardeners are familiar with cannas, which can be valuable for their tropical foliage, ease of growth and long bloom season. In recent years breeders have sought to improve the offerings with compact plants, heavier flowering in brighter colors and self-cleaning plants. This class will cover Canna care, discuss numerous varieties and provide attendees a few to grow at home.