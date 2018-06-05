Best. Summer. Ever.

Outdoor concerts, festivals and other events are an essential part of summer in Kentucky. Each year, we compile as many details as we can for dozens of the best annual events taking place in Lexington and the surrounding region, to help ensure that your summer schedule has never a dull moment. If you’re looking for more, be sure to visit our online arts & entertainment calendar tadoo.com, which is updated daily with live music, theater, arts, culinary and other cultural events.

Recurring Events:

Big Band & Jazz Series

Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. (May 15-Aug. 28)

May and June concerts take place at Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St.

July and August concerts take place at Ecton Park, 956 Turkey Foot Road

www.lexingtonky.gov/big-band-jazz

One of Lexington’s longest running and most beloved concert series, Big Band & Jazz Series presents free jazz music in an outdoor park setting weekly throughout the summer. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket, as well as a picnic to enjoy during the show.

Moondance Amphitheater:

June 5: Shawn Owens & The Lexington Concert Band

June 12: Dick Domek & The Walnut St. Ramblers

June 19: Dave Shelton Jazz Quintet

June 26: Tim Lake & the Blue Jazz Persuaders

Ecton Park:

July 10: Dimartino-Osland Jazz Orchestra (DOJO)

July 17: Shawn Owens & The Lexington Concert Band

July 24: Rick Cook Quartet

July 31: Bill McGinnis & Colonel’s Choice

Aug. 7: Dan Brock and Friends

Aug. 14: Raleigh Dailey Quartet

Aug. 21: Byron Romanowitz & Jazzberry Jam

Aug. 28: Miles Osland-Raleigh Dailey Jazztet

× Expand Actor Forest Whitaker won an Oscar in 2006 for his portrayal of Idi Amin in the “The Last King of Scotland.” The film will be shown at the Lyric Theatre on June 29 as part of the Black Lens: Summer Film Series. Photo furnished

“Black Lens: Summer Friday Film Series”

Select Fridays, 7 p.m. (June 1-July 27)

Lyric Theatre, 300 E. Third St.

www.lexingtonlyric.com/lyricblacklensfilmseries.html

This summer film series celebrates and honors the achievements in black cinema over the years. Many of this year’s films spotlight actor Forest Whitaker, from his role alongside Oprah in “The Butler” to his portrayal of jazz great Charlie Parker in the biopic “Bird.”

June 1: “Good Morning, Vietnam”

June 8: “Bird”

June 22: “A Rage in Harlem”

June 29: “Last King of Scotland”

July 6: “Where The Wild Things Are”

July 13: “The Butler”

July 27: “Star Wars: Rogue One”

Fountain Films on Friday

Select Fridays, July 13-Aug. 17

Movies begin at dusk, with pre-movie activities starting earlier in the evening.

Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St.

www.downtownlex.com/fountain-films-on-friday

Presented by the Downtown Lexington Corporation, this annual series features free movies shown on an inflatable screen in the heart of downtown at Triangle Park. Featured movies are a blend of family-friendly and classic comedies; on-site food and drinks are available for purchase.

July 13: “Liar Liar”

July 20: “Space Jam”

July 27: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

Aug. 3: “Clueless”

Aug. 10: “Groundhog Day”

Aug. 17: “The Water Boy”

Free Friday Flicks

Fridays in June (June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29)

Activities start at 7 p.m. and movies start at dark

Jacobson Park, 4001 Athens-Boonesboro Road

www.lexingtonky.gov/free-friday-flicks

Celebrating 22 years, Lexington Parks and Recreation’s Free Friday Flicks offers summer entertainment for all ages. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Pre-movie activities include children’s games and a petting zoo; local food vendors will be present as well.

Visit event website for more details and film schedule.

Funk Fridays at the Lyric Theatre

Third Friday of the month, 6-10 p.m. • (May-October)

Lyric Theatre, 300 E. Third St.

www.lexingtonlyric.com/funkfridays.html

In conjunction with Together Lexington, a new local initiative geared to improve local quality of life, The Lyric Theatre is presenting a new monthly series designed to provide a fun atmosphere for food and music lovers of all ages. The series was born out of “Courageous Conversations,” a series of community conversations hosted by Together Lexington to encourage courageous, meaningful discussion and awareness among all members of the Lexington community. Among other things, these conversations revealed a lack of entertainment opportunities in the downtown area geared toward people of color. This series aims to help correct that.

Taking place the third Friday of the month from May to October, the events begin at 6 p.m. with “Fun 4 Everyone,” during which time families can enjoy time with their children with art activities provided by local art non-profits On The Move Art Studio and Sisohpromatem. Music starts at 8 p.m., with a different local funk, R&B and soul artist performing at each installment. Local food and craft beer will be available for sale from local vendors.

June 15: Joslyn and the Sweet Compression

July 20: C The Beat

Aug. 17: Tim Talbert Project

Sept. 21: DeBraun Thomas

Oct. 19: Encore of Lexington

Jazz on the Porch (Talon Winery Concert Series)

Last Sunday of the month, 3-6 p.m. (May-September)

Talon Winery, 7086 Tates Creek Road

www.jazzartsfoundation.org/jazz-on-the-porch

Presented by the Jazz Arts Foundation, the ninth annual Jazz on the Porch concert series features monthly jazz concerts (rain or shine), with beverages available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their blankets, chairs, and picnic baskets.

June 24: Paladin

July 29: Blue Groove Jazz

Aug. 26: Baja Yetis

Sept. 30: Backbeat

× Expand Alfred Hitchcock’s 1959 thriller “North by Northwest,” starring Carey Grant, James Mason and Eva Marie Saint, wlll hit the big screen on June 20 as part of the Kentucky Theater’s annual Classic Film Series. Photo furnished

Kentucky Theatre Classic Film Series

Wednesdays, 1:30 and 7:15 p.m. • (Through Sept. 5)

Kentucky Theater, 214 E. Main St.

www.kentuckytheater.com

This popular annual summer film series brings old favorites to the big screen every Wednesday during the summer.

June 6: “Saving Private Ryan”

June 13: “Funny Face”

June 20: North By Northwest

June 27: “Planet of The Apes”

July 4: “1776”

July 11: “Yellow Submarine”

July 18: “The Wizard of Oz”

July 25: “All About Eve”

Aug. 1: “Jaws”

Aug. 8: “Duck Soup” and ”Horsefeathers”

Aug. 15: “Murder On Orient Express”

Aug. 22: “Laura” and “Pickup on South Street” (Noir double feature.)

Aug. 29: “The Big Lebowski”

Sept. 5: “All The King’s Men”

Lexington Green Lakeside Live

Fridays and Saturdays, 7-10 p.m. • (May-September)

The Mall at Lexington Green, 161 Lexington Green Circle

www.lexgreenlakeside.com

This music series features free live music from local and regional musicians on Fridays and Saturdays (weather permitting). Festivities take place on a new dock area built in 2016, which features covered lounge seating, a fire pit, a permanent stage and a fountain. Coolers are not permitted, but food and beverages will be available from on-site restaurants and local food trucks. Lexington Green provides a shuttle service via Tilly the Trolley, to help transport attendees from the top parking lot to the Lakeside area.

(Visit event website for full schedule and details.)

Pioneer Playhouse

Performances take place Tues.-Sat. • (June 8-Aug. 25)

Dinner at 7:30 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m.

Pioneer Playhouse, 840 Stanford Road, Danville

www.pioneerplayhouse.com

Founded in 1950, Pioneer Playhouse is the oldest outdoor theater in Kentucky. This summer, the theater will feature five different shows. Audience members have the option to purchase tickets for a Kentucky Proud dinner before the show (menu available online) or just the show itself. Shows will be moved inside in case of rain.

June 8-23: “The Return of Tinker Doyle”

July 26-July 7: “Drinking Habits 2: Caught In The Act”

July 10-21: “Granted”

July 24-Aug. 4: “Unnecessary Farce”

Aug. 7-18: “Living on Love”

Aug. 24-25: Comedy Weekend w/ Lee Cruse

Summer Nights in Suburbia

Fridays, 7 p.m. (June-August)

Moondance Amphitheatre, 1152 Monarch Drive (Beaumont Circle)

www.lexingtonky.gov/summer-nights-suburbia

This weekly summer concert series features free live music from a variety of genres along with food trucks and beer vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

June 1: C The Beat

June 8: Appalatin

June 15: Trisko’s Garage

June 22: Honey Child

June 29: Coralee & The Townies

July 6: Flo Fi

July 13: Baja Yetis

July 20: Boogie G & The Titanics

July 27: The Johnson Brothers

Aug. 3: The Other Brothers

Aug. 10: Bruce Lewis

Aug. 17: Ben Lacy

Aug. 24: Bendigo Fletcher

Aug. 31: Lost Legends Tribute Band

Thursday Night Live

Thursdays, 5-8 p.m. (April-October)

Fifth Third Bank Pavilion at Cheapside Park, 251 W. Main St.

www.downtownlex.com/central-bank-thursday-night-live

Organized by the Downtown Lexington Corporation and now celebrating its 22nd season, this weekly, family-friendly happy hour event takes place under the Fifth Third Pavilion and features live music from local and regional bands, food and beverage vendors and more.

June 7: Charlie Shuck & The Trendells

June 14: The Twiggenburys

June 21: Girls Guns and Glory

June 28: The Johnson Brothers

July 5: Grayson Jenkins

July 12: Better off Dead

July 19: Tony and the Tan Lines

July 26: Off The Clock

Aug. 2: Frontier

Aug. 9: 64West

Aug. 16: The Ranahans

Aug. 23: Kenny Owens & Group Therapy

Aug. 30: Tim Talbert Project

(Visit event website for full schedule and more details.)

Tunes in the Vines (Equus Run Concert Series)

Sundays, 2-4:30 p.m. (May 27-Oct. 28)

Equus Run Vineyards, 1280 Moore’s Mill Road

www.equusrunvineyards.com

Equus Run Vineyard’s “Tunes in the Vines” concert series presents a variety of musicians on Sunday afternoons for family-friendly entertainment. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic, lawn chairs or blankets; wine is available for purchase on-site.

June 3: The Twiggenburys

June 10: Jeff Barnes Band

June 17: Bootsie & Funkabilly

June 24: Southern Daze

July 1: Carrie Johnson

July 8: Blake Jones

July 15: Brad Elswick

July 22: Lauren Mink

July 29: TDH4

Aug. 5: Midlife Harmony

Aug. 12: 2 Cool Band

Aug. 19: Timothy Baker

Aug. 26: BeRocksteady

(Visit event website for full schedule and more details.)

The Great American Brass Band Festival

May 31-June 3 • Various locations, Danville

www.gabbf.org

The annual Great American Bass Festival is a multi-day celebration of brass music at various venues in Danville, Kentucky, including downtown, on the campus of Centre College and at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill. With the goals of preserving brass music and exploring its cultural influence, the event hosts a variety of free and ticketed events featuring bands from all over the United States and Europe. This year’s 29th annual event features a Main Street America theme, with festivities including a Great American Swing Dance, a Great American Balloon Race, a Main Street parade, a kids art festival, main stage concerts featuring a variety of brass bands from around the country, a quilt show and more.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Country Fair

May 31-June 3 (Thurs.-Fri., 6-11 p.m.; Sat., 2-11 p.m.; Sun., 1-5 p.m.)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 1730 Summerhill Drive

www.setonchurch.com/Seton

This annual fair features fun activities for all ages, including carnival rides and games, a rummage sale, pony rides, a petting zoo, live music from Brigid Kaelin, Donny Brook, Bridge 19 and more.

Festival of the Bluegrass

June 7-10 • Kentucky Horse Park Campground, 4089 Ironworks Pkwy.

www.festivalofthebluegrass.com

For over 40 years, Festival of the Bluegrass has gathered the biggest names in bluegrass music to the Kentucky Horse Park campground for the oldest family-run bluegrass festival in the country. Main stage performances begin on Thursday evening and continue through Sunday, though one of the festival’s annual highlights are the impromptu, late-night campground jam sessions. This year’s lineup features more than a dozen bands, including Seldom Scene, The Wooks, Larry Cordle & Lonesome Standard Time and many more.

“It’s a Grand Night for Singing!”

June 8-10, 15-17 • (Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.)

Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St.

finearts.uky.edu/opera

This year marks the 26th anniversary for University of Kentucky Opera Theatre’s “It’s a Grand Night for Singing!” The popular music revue highlights the best from Billboard to Broadway, featuring more than 100 UK Opera Theatre and community performers.

× Expand The second annual Bluegrass BBQ Fest takes place June 8-9 at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza in downtown Lexington. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Bluegrass BBQ Fest

June 8-9 (Fri., 5-11 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m.-11 p.m.)

Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 North Limestone

www.bluegrassbbqfest.com

This second annual event produced by Smiley Pete Publishing features the culinary creations of local and regional BBQ pitmasters, plus a variety of beer, bourbon and other beverage offerings. This free, downtown event provides entertainment for all ages, with live music from Tall Boys, Danny Dean & the Homewreckers, Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, Short & Company, Maggie Lander, Soupbone & the Cornbread Horns, The Swells, Small Batch, DeBraun Thomas, Tee Dee Young, Blind Corn Liquor Pickers and G. Busy Blues Revue.

PlayThink Festival

June 13-17 • HomeGrown HideAways, 500 Floyd Branch Road, Berea

www.playthinkfest.com

An annual celebration of art, color, movement and flow, PlayThink offers “playshops” and entertainment options for all ages and interests. This unique and family-friendly camping festival encourages creativity and playfulness, with featured activities including workshops on hula hoop, dance, yoga and other “flow” activities; an obstacle course; children’s arts and crafts activities; playing in the creek; performance art and more. This year, musical acts Dawg Yawp, Clozee, Gideon’s Rifle, March Madness Marching Band, Dixon’s Violin and more will provide musical entertainment during the evenings.

× Expand Shaker Village becomes a haven for lovers of local music and craft beer on June 16 for the annual Well-Crafted Brews & Bands event. Photo furnished

Well-Crafted Brews & Bands

June 16, 1-8:30 p.m. • Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Road

www.wellcraftedky.com

This event celebrates the quality and diversity of Kentucky’s music and craftbeer cultures by bringing together regional craft breweries and local musicians in the unique idyllic setting of Shaker Village at Pleasant Hill.

Musical acts this year include Chelsea Nolan, David Napier, Magnolia Boulevard, Monroe Land Way, Great Peacock, Grayson Jenkins, Kristopher Lee and The Revival, The Local Honeys and Joslyn and The Sweet Compression. Beer will be available from local and national breweries, including Alltech Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co., Goose Island Beer Company, SweetWater Brewing Company, Yuengling and more.

The Ashland Lawn Party

June 23, 5:30-10 p.m. (dinner at 7 p.m.)

Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road

henryclay.org/event

Now in its 22nd year, Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate’s largest annual summer fundraiser features dinner on the lawn of the idyllic historic home where Henry Clay once lived, with live music, silent and live auctions, and more. Proceeds go toward the maintenance and preservation of the house and grounds of the historic estate, which is utilized in many of the same ways a public park or garden is but does not receive state or federal funding.

Lexington Pride Festival

June 30, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. • Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 N. Limestone St.

www.lexpridefest.org

For more than a decade, the annual Lexington Pride Festival has organized a daylong community event to celebrate diversity and support of the LGBT+ community. Taking place in a family-friendly environment attracting thousands of attendees from central Kentucky and the surrounding regions, the event features live entertainment, kids activities and more than 100 food, retail, art and non-profit vendors.

This year’s festival will feature entertainment from Lexington alternative-folk group Small Batch; transgender Nashville recording artist Brody Ray; positive hip hop duo The Blu Janes; electric string duo Synergy Twins; and singer/songwriter Shadina, who follows in the musical footsteps of her grandfather Otis Williams, the founder and last surviving original member of The Temptations. The event will also feature performances from Sora Contemporary Circus, who will provide aerial performances throughout the day and fire/glow performances after dark, and additional entertainment from local groups including Katts and Kittens Dance Team, March Madness Marching Band, Sister Song and others.

× Expand Downtown Lexington’s multi-faceted Fourth of July Festival draws tens of thousands of attendees from around the region to the city center each year. This year, fireworks return to downtown, and will be set off from the Lexington Financial Center at 10 p.m. on July 4. Photo furnished

Fourth of July Festival

July 3-4 (Tues., 12-8 p.m.;; Wed., 9 a.m.-10 p.m.) • Downtown Lexington

www.downtownlex.com/lexingtons-4th-of-july-festival/

Lexington’s Fourth of July Festival kicks off on July 3 with the annual Great American Pie Contest and Ice Cream Social, as well a patriotic music concert taking place on Transylvania University’s Morrison Lawn that evening. On July 4, the festival continues with a morning Bluegrass 10k, a massive downtown street festival brimming with vendors and entertainment (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and a fireworks show starting at 10 p.m.

Kentucky Conservatory Theatre Summerfest

July 5-22 (For Thurs.-Sun. shows, gates open at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8:45 p.m. For Mon.-Wed. shows, gates open at 7 p.m. and performances begin at 8 p.m.)

Woodland Park, 601 E. High St.

www.mykct.org/summerfest

This season of Kentucky Conservatory Theatre’s Summerfest will feature more performances than ever before in a SummerFest season. KCT has extended its run of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” to three weekends (July 5-8, July 12-15 and July 19-22) and is also partnering with Antagonist Productions to bring Shakespeare back to Woodland Park, presenting weeknight performances of William Shakespeare’s “Othello” on July 9-11 and July 16-18. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs and a picnic dinner to enjoy the performances, which moved back to their original Woodland Park location in 2016.

Lexington Burger Week

July 9-15 • Various locations • www.lexingtonburgerweek.com

Lexington Burger Week returns in 2018, giving chefs from dozens of participating restaurants the chance once again to try to create the most unique burgers in town. Each restaurant will feature a one-of-a-kind burger throughout the week (not on their regular menu) for $5. For a full list of participating restaurants and the burgers they will feature, visit the Lexington Burger Week website as the event nears.

Lexington Lion’s Club Bluegrass Fair

July 12-22 • Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road

www.thebluegrassfair.org

This annual regional fair sets up more than 100 carnival rides, games and other agricultural and entertainment-themed attractions, such as a barnyard petting zoo and pony rides for kids, beauty pageants, garden contests, carnival food concessions, a Fiesta Latina, pig racing, classic carnival sideshow acts and more.

Berea Craft Festival

July 13-15 (Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Historic Indian Fort Theater, 2047 Big Hill Road, Berea, Kentucky

www.bereacraftfestival.com

Located in the beautiful wooded setting of Berea College’s Indian Fort Theater, the 37th annual Berea Craft Festival will feature over 115 artist vendors from more than 15 states. This family-friendly event also features music, entertainment and the opportunity to view artists in action as they fire pottery, make dolls and weave baskets.

The Whippoorwill Festival

July 13-15 • Lago Linda Hideaway, Beattyville

www.whippoorwillfest.com

The Whippoorwill Festival is an Earthskills gathering in central Appalachia. The three-day event aims to promote sustainable living in Appalachia by sharing earth-friendly living skills in a family-friendly atmosphere. The festival will feature dozens of workshops as well as acoustic shows and late-night campfire music. This year’s workshop topics range from herbalism and Chinese medicine to survival fire making, storytelling, making hot sauce and solar power.

× Expand Taking place July 13-15 (with a special pre- festival kickoff party on July 12), this year’s Harry Dean Stanton Fest will bear a special sense of nostalgia as it pays tribute to the Kentucky-born actor who passed away in September 2017 at the age of 91. Photo furnished

Harry Dean Stanton Fest

July 13-15 • Various venues, including The Farish Theater,

Kentucky Theatre and The Burl

www.harrydeanstantonfest.org

This annual tribute to beloved Kentucky-born actor Harry Dean Stanton brings together actors, musicians, directors and others in the film and music industry for a weekend of film screenings and music performances honoring Stanton in some way. Organized by local film buff Lucy Jones, the annual festival has been taking place since 2011; this year’s event will have a special dose of nostalgia, however, being the first installment of the event following Stanton’s death at age 91 last year.

Festivities will kick off with a special “pre-party” on July 12 at The Green Lantern (497 W. Third St.), featuring live music from Mandeville, a new band featuring Jamie James (The Harry Dean Stanton Band, The Kingbees, Steppenwolf, Dennis Quaid and the Sharks). The band will perform a special set inspired by decades of making music with Stanton, performed in the way that he most loved to perform them: in three-part harmony.

July 13: “Harry Dean Stanton: Crossing Mulholland” Film Screening. Kris Kristofferson, Billy Bob Thornton and critic Leonard Maltin are among those interviewed in this KET-produced film about Stanton. The documentary explores Stanton’s early life in Kentucky, his love of music and his extensive work in films. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Tom Thurman, Jim Huggins, Jim Huggins Jr., Jamie James and Donnie Fritts. 7 p.m., Farish Theatre, 140 E. Main St.

Live music: Dennis Quaid and The Sharks. A decades-long friend of Stanton, actor Dennis Quaid formed the Sharks in the year 2000 after an impromptu decision to join Stanton on stage introduced him to his future band. That fortuitous moment began a musical partnership with Stanton’s longtime bassist/friend, Jamie James (Steppenwolf), which has lasted to this day. 10 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road.

July 14: “Young Doctors in Love” Film Screening. A soap-opera spoof in which the chief pathologist (Harry Dean Stanton) at a big hospital shows newcomers (Michael McKean, Sean Young) how to operate. 11 a.m. Farish Theatre, 140 E. Main St.

“Private Benjamin” Film Screening. Goldie Hawn stars as a newlywed-turned-widow in this 1980 drama/comedy, in which a scheming recruiter for the Women’s Army Corps convinces her to enlist in her moment of weakness. 1 p.m. Farish Theatre, 140 E. Main St.

“Repo Man” Film Screening. After being fired from his job, Los Angeles slacker and punk rocker Otto (Emilio Estevez) lands a gig working for an eccentric repossession agent named Bud (Harry Dean Stanton). At first, Otto is reluctant to work as a repo man, but he grows to love the fast-paced job. After learning of a Chevy Malibu that has been given a $20,000 price tag, Otto embarks on a quest to find the car with the beautiful Leila (Olivia Barash), who claims the trunk’s contents are otherworldly. 4 p.m. Farish Theatre, 140 E. Main St.

Live music: Donnie Fritts and Western Movies. A session-musician and artist in his own right, Fritts has been Kris Kristofferson’s keyboardist for over 40 years. He will be joined by local group Western Movies, led by guitarist and singer Chris Sullivan. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road.

July 15: “The Missouri Breaks Free” Film Screening. This 1976 film starring Marlon Brando and Jack Nicholson tells the story of what happens when vigilante land baron David Braxton (John McLiam) hangs one of the best friends of cattle rustler Tom Logan (Jack Nicholson). Logan’s gang decides to get even by purchasing a small farm next to Braxton’s ranch. From there the rustlers begin stealing horses, using the farm as a front for their operation. 1 p.m. Farish Theatre, 140 Main St.

“Lucky” Film Screening. In this 2017 film – one of Stanton’s last on-screen performances and biggest starring roles – the actor stars as a 90-year-old atheist that has outlived and out-smoked his contemporaries. As he comes to terms with his own mortality, he searches for ever-elusive enlightenment. 3:30 p.m. Farish Theatre, 140 Main St.

“CHAR-AC-TER” Film Screening. This candid dialogue about the life and craft of acting is an illuminating look at the cost of the craft, highlighted through conversations between longtime colleagues and friends Dabney Coleman, Peter Falk, Charles Grodin, Mark Rydell, Harry Dean Stanton and Sydney Pollack. The screening will be followed by a Q&A hosted by longtime friends of Stanton, character actor Dabney Coleman and “Char-ac-ter” director Drago Sumonja, who also wrote Stanton’s final film “Lucky.” 7 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St.

Keeneland Concours d’Elegance

July 19-22 • Main event takes place at Keeneland, with events at various other venues throughout the weekend

www.keenelandconcours.com

Unique classic cars are the central focus of this multi-faceted annual event, which features several events over the span of a weekend. The main Councours d’Elegance event takes place Saturday, July 21, with a showcase of more than 130 of the finest collectible cars in the country – from antiques to future classics – spread across the idyllic grounds of Keeneland racetrack. Additional events taking place that weekend include an intimate Bourbon Tour experience on July 19; a “Fire & Ice”-themed Concours Bash at The Grand Reserve on Manchester Street on July 20; and a “Tour d’Elegance,” which features an excursion through selected scenic roads of the Bluegrass on July 22.

× Expand One of the region’s largest culinary celebrations, Crave Lexington offers an unparalleled opportunity to enjoy dozens of the region’s best food and beverage vendors, as well as two days of live music and family activities in a fun festival setting. Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders

Crave Lexington Food & Music Festival

Aug. 11-12 (noon-11 p.m. Saturday; noon-7 p.m. Sunday)

Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road

www.cravelexington.com

Produced by Smiley Pete Publishing, this family-friendly food and music festival features loads of local food vendors and two days of live music from local and regional bands. With over 50 food restaurants, chefs, special food performances, food trucks, craft beer and cocktails, kid-friendly activities, a classic car show and more, this festival has something for everyone. This year’s music stage will feature Tee Dee Young, 10 Foot Pole, The Wooks, Magnolia Boulevard, Grayson Jenkins, The Rooster’s Crow, The Northside Sheiks, Vintage Pistol and more to be announced. Visit the festival’s website as the event nears for more information on food vendors, additional performers and guests, festival schedule and other details.

× Expand The Chamber Music Festival of Lexington returns in August with 10 days of chamber music performances, from formal mainstage concerts at the Downtown Arts Center to a “backyard cabaret”-style event at Al’s Bar and Beer Garden. Photo furnished

Chamber Music Festival of Lexington

Aug. 16-26 • www.chambermusiclex.com

Founded in 2007, the Chamber Music Festival of Lexington highlights chamber music in various local venues and formats, including traditional concerts, pop-up events, fundraisers and more. This year’s festival will feature an inaugural collaboration with the Central Kentucky Youth Orchestra along with guest performer Ben Sollee, nationally acclaimed cellist and native Lexingtonian. Sollee will also join the festival’s core troupe for three MainStage concerts at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, on Aug. 22, 24 and 26.

The festival will kick off Aug. 16 with a free public concert on the back lawn at Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate. The festival’s returning ensemble-in-residence, renowned Houston-based quintet WindSync, will headline its own concert at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center on Aug. 20, and will also provide free, pop-up appearances around town as well as musical workshops and free concerts for nearly 2,000 Lexington schoolchildren. All the festival’s performers will come together for a “cabaret”-style performance at Al’s Bar on Aug. 23.

Picnic With the Pops: “The Music of the Rolling Stones”

Aug. 17-18 (gates at 6 p.m., show at dusk)

The Meadow at Keene Barn (Keeneland), 4201 Versailles Road

www.lexpops.com

The 39th annual Picnic With The Pops will pay tribute to one of the world’s most beloved rock ‘n’ roll bands with “The Music of The Rolling Stones,” performed by The Lexington Philharmonic with guest conductor Brent Havens and other special guests. The beloved annual summer event take place under the stars in Keeneland’s idyllic Meadow by Keene Barn, with highlights including decadent table decorating competitions and on-site food trucks – though patrons are also encouraged to bring their own food and beverages or arrange for on-site catering. Tickets go on sale on June 14, with tables of eight and general admission (blanket seating) both available. Kids 12 and under are free both nights.

Woodland Art Fair

Aug. 18-19 (Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.; Sun., 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Woodland Park, 601 E. High St.

www.lexingtonartleague.org/woodland-art-fair.html

For more than 40 years, the Woodland Art Fair, produced by the Lexington Art League and LFUCG’s Parks and Recreation, has been one of Lexington’s most celebrated cultural events, with over 65,000 visitors visiting Woodland Park throughout the entire weekend. The free annual event features more than 200 local, regional and national artists displaying and selling their creations; a beer garden; dozens of concession vendors; family activities; live music and other entertainment.

× Expand This year’s Living Arts & Sceince Center Bike Prom (Aug. 18) has a “Sgt. Pepper” theme. Participants are encouraged to dress in costume and explore a pre-set route for prizes and goodies. Photo furnished

LASC Bike Prom

Aug. 18, 4 p.m. • Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.

www.lasclex.org

This 10-year Lexington tradition features a “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” theme, encouraging attendees to don their best groovy duds and bike a “far-out” downtown route seeking awards and giveaways. An after-party at the Living Arts & Science Center will feature West Sixth beer and local food trucks. Can you dig it? Tickets for the family-friendly event are available at (859) 252-5222 or LASCLEX.org.

Chevy Chase Street Fair

Aug. 25, 4-10 p.m. • Euclid Avenue, 800 block

Taking place on the 800 block of Euclid Avenue, this annual event is a block-party-style celebration of the Chevy Chase business district, featuring live music, street food, drinks, vendors and kids activities. This year marks the 14th installment of the event.