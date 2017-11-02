A New Vintage

× 1 of 12 Expand Nick Nardiello, pictured here, opened the eclectic Winchester Road shop earlier this year. Photo by Hattie Quik × 2 of 12 Expand Worn & Company’s inventory features a mix of new and vintage men’s clothing, home furnishings, accessories and other treasures and oddities curated by Nardiello. Photo by Hattie Quik × 3 of 12 Expand Worn & Company’s inventory features a mix of new and vintage men’s clothing, home furnishings, accessories and other treasures and oddities curated by Nardiello. Photo by Hattie Quik × 4 of 12 Expand Worn & Company’s inventory features a mix of new and vintage men’s clothing, home furnishings, accessories and other treasures and oddities curated by Nardiello. Photo by Hattie Quik × 5 of 12 Expand Worn & Company’s inventory features a mix of new and vintage men’s clothing, home furnishings, accessories and other treasures and oddities curated by Nardiello. Photo by Hattie Quik × 6 of 12 Expand Worn & Company’s inventory features a mix of new and vintage men’s clothing, home furnishings, accessories and other treasures and oddities curated by Nardiello. Photo by Hattie Quik × 7 of 12 Expand Worn & Company’s inventory features a mix of new and vintage men’s clothing, home furnishings, accessories and other treasures and oddities curated by Nardiello. Photo by Hattie Quik × 8 of 12 Expand Worn & Company’s inventory features a mix of new and vintage men’s clothing, home furnishings, accessories and other treasures and oddities curated by Nardiello. Photo by Hattie Quik × 9 of 12 Expand Worn & Company’s inventory features a mix of new and vintage men’s clothing, home furnishings, accessories and other treasures and oddities curated by Nardiello. Photo by Hattie Quik × 10 of 12 Expand Worn & Company’s inventory features a mix of new and vintage men’s clothing, home furnishings, accessories and other treasures and oddities curated by Nardiello. Photo by Hattie Quik × 11 of 12 Expand In addition to new and vintage men’s clothing, Worn & Company offers a selection of vintage home furnishings, rugs and other treasures. Photo by Hattie Quik × 12 of 12 Expand Nick Nardeillo, pictured here with his dog Rye, strives to keep his store’s inventory fresh and unique, regularly scouring yard sales and estate sales for interesting inventory. Photo by Hattie Quik Prev Next

I like to tell people that everything you see is for sale,” says Nick Nardiello as he gestures around Worn & Company, the eclectic men’s mercantile shop he opened at 901 Winchester Road in May.

Nardiello is not just talking about the mix of vintage and new men’s apparel displayed on racks and shelves; he’s also talking about the antique sofas, rugs and decor, not to mention a kaleidoscope of delightful oddities and treasures creatively staged throughout the store.

Worn & Company offers local men (and the women who shop for them) a unique place to not only shop for stylish duds but to also just hang out and treasure hunt. Need a hat for the Derby, a vintage sports coat, an old school decanter for your bourbon stash? Maybe a stuffed bird? Want some of the old Memorial Coliseum seats? How about some vinyl records or an intricately carved boar’s skull?

It’s all for sale at Worn & Company.

“We try to have the shop changing constantly,” says Nardiello, as he picks up an EKU freshman cap from 1952. He added that he spends a lot of time at yard sales and estate sales looking for unique items.

The store is not just full of quirky treasures; it also offers a selection of American-made apparel by brands like Imogene + Willie, Raleigh Denim, Howler Brothers, Velva Sheen, Wrangler, Levi’s and Jack Rudy Cocktail Co.

A display of new jeans is flanked by a display case of shot glasses, next to the original Churchill Downs sign of 1964 Derby winner Northern Dancer.

“It’s definitely been a learning process trying to create something different and figuring out what Lexington was missing,” says Nardiello, 30, who – much like his store – has an eclectic background, spanning the arts, retail and equine industries.

“I think we have a lot of gentlemen’s stores, but this is almost for gents who are maybe a little bit younger [who are] not wearing a suit every day,” says Nardiello. “I have a lot of law students, kids in med school, folks in the equine industry that get a chance to dress up or dress down. A lot of people these days want to be individual.”

What better way to show one’s originality than with a custom hat or leather accessory? The shop has its own leather artist who makes custom items like belts and bags and repairs old hats as well.

“We’ve been having fun redoing old hats,” Nardiello says as he shows off the work he’s doing on a friend’s grandfather’s hat.

Nardiello also sells new Stetson Hats and Bailey Hats.

The price range for items varies, with most pieces in the store costing between $30 and $280.

Nardiello says they have stayed busy since opening, getting the word out via community events.

“We have fun,” says Nardiello. “We do little pop-up events at places like Woodland Art.”

More fun is around the corner in November, when Nardiello will host a large, in-store event to launch the holiday gift-giving season.

The store will hold a Holiday Wish List party on Nov. 11, with door prizes, including a drawing for a pair of UK basketball tickets. Guests can sip barreled cocktails featuring mixers from Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. and enjoy Martins Cigars.

“I really wanted to create a destination store,” says Nardiello, “a place where you would want to hang out.”