August tadoo List: Arts & Entertainment Events

× 1 of 2 Expand The Utah-based folk band Grizzly Goat will perform at Willie’s Locally Known on Aug. 22. Photo furnished × 2 of 2 Expand Eclectic Detroit-based electro-pop band Jamaican Queens cite influences as diverse as David Bowie and Three Six Mafia. They return to Lexington Aug. 19. Photo furnished Prev Next

GIGS

Summer Nights in Suburbia Concert Series. Fridays. This weekly summer concert series at the outdoor amphitheater Moondance at Midnight Pass features free live music from a variety of genres, along with food trucks and beer vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. This month’s performances include Baja Yetis (Aug. 4), Rebel (Aug. 11), Other Brothers (Aug. 18) and A Happening (Aug. 25). 7 p.m. Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. www.lexingtonky.gov/summer-nights-suburbia

Everclear. Aug. 3. Formed in 1991, this Portland-based band is touring in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their multi-platinum album “So Much for the Afterglow,” which featured a slew of songs that permeated MTV and alternative rock radio in the 1990s, including “I Will Buy You a New Life” and “Father of Mine.” 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 230-5365

Dasher. Aug. 4. Spearheaded by drummer/vocalist Kylee Kimbrough, the Bloomington-via-Atlanta punk outfit brutally blends together influences of Japanese hardcore, ’90s grunge and post-punk. The band will appear at The Green Lantern on the tails of the release of its debut album, “Sodium.” 10 p.m. Green Lantern, 497 W. Third St.

Cory Branan. Aug. 4. According to American Songwriter, “Branan’s hushed, dry-whiskey voice and his sharp-edged story and song lyrics make the appropriately titled Mutt a mongrel that rewards repeated spins.” Branan is touring in support of his new 14-song album, “Adios,” which was self-produced and recorded with Robbie Crowell (Deer Tick) on drums and percussion, keys, and horns and James “Haggs” Haggerty on bass. Amanda Shires contributes on fiddle and vocals, and Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! and Dave Hause provide guest vocals. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Justin Wells. Aug. 5. The music of local roots-rock songwriter Justin Wells shines a light on the highs and lows of a life spent on the road. To date, he has released one solo album, 2016’s “Dawn in the Distance,” following four albums as the singer/songwriter/rhythm guitarist for former Lexington alternative country/southern rock band Fifth on the Floor. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Feed the Soul feat. Warren Byrom. Aug 9. Happening on the second Wednesday of each month, this live music and lunch series features varying buffet-style catering by Lexington’s Dupree Catering & Events and a live concert by local musicians. Each month will be a different experience, with the goal of creating a mid-week artistic escape. 11:30 a.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 East 3rd St. www.lexingtonlyric.com (859) 280-2201.

William Wild. Aug 17. William Wild is the moniker of 24-year-old alternative folk singer-songwriter Garrett Sale. Born and raised at the foothill of the Appalachian Mountains in Knoxville, Tennessee, Sale began to pursue music while attending the University of Tennessee. There, he worked on his first collection of recordings with Knoxville friends and fellow musicians, eventually releasing a self-titled LP under the name William Wild (the nickname of a local homeless man). 9 p.m. Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Drive. www.willieslocallyknown.com (859) 281-1116

Jamaican Queens. Aug. 19. This Detroit-based electro-pop band is made up of Ryan Clancy, Adam Pressley, Ryan Spencer and Charles Trees. The band name comes from Spencer’s love of Jamaican dancehall music, and the band’s music has been described as having elements of pop, glam rock and electronic dance music, citing influences as diverse as David Bowie, the Magnetic Fields and Three Six Mafia. 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 333-4817

Grizzly Goat. Aug 22. According to this Utah-based folk-rock band, “When you finally lay in bed at night and you stretch out, that’s the best feeling. We want to be the soundtrack to that moment in your life.” Each member of the band plays at least three instruments, and their live shows involve a lot of switching of instruments between songs. 9 p.m. Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Drive. www.willieslocallyknown.com (859) 281-1116

NewTown. Aug. 25. NewTown’s music maintains the spirit of the legendary bluegrass and “Newgrass” sounds created within the walls of Lexington’s Red Slipper Lounge during the mid-’70s. The band was started by Kati Penn, fiddle player and vocalist from Frankfort, Kentucky. Junior Williams complements his wife with high harmony and lead vocals; the group’s sound is rounded out by banjo and guitar. 8:30 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Soulful Space presents Italian Beaches/Big Fresh. Aug. 29. Big Fresh is a Lexington indie-pop collective that has been performing and recording together for 10 years. Members of the group also play in The Apples in Stereo, Ulysses and Deek Hoi. Known for ambitious studio productions and hyperactive live shows incorporating elements of absurdist performance art, the members of Big Fresh appear together in various combinations. Lexington’s Italian Beaches describes itself as “frequency based visual/experimental electro-jazz-pop ensemble, creating unique audible places in your mind.” 7 p.m. Soulful Space, 533 E. Main St. (859) 252-1744

× Expand This work by Kevin Schultz is among the 12-by-12 inch or smaller pieces on display this month as part of M.S.Rezny Gallery’s annual NotBig The Exhibit: A Juried Small Arts Competition. Photo furnished

ART & EXHIBITS

Art in Pieces. On display Aug. 11-Oct. 1. With Kentucky-based mosaic artist Terri Pulley as a co-curator, this exhibit pulls in mosaic artists from around the world to display their works at the city-managed downtown Lexington gallery. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Downtown Arts Center City Gallery, 141 E. Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/city-gallery

Stan VanDerBeek: Form Comes Out of Chaos. On display through Aug. 12. Made possible by Electronic Arts Intermix, The Estate of Stan VanDerBeek, KET and Robert Beatty, this exhibit explores the work of computer artist and avant-garde filmmaker Stan VanDerBeek, who came to Lexington in the early 1980s to work on a series of films for Kentucky Educational Television, thanks to a fund from the National Endowment for the Arts under a grant for experiments in video. The artist also held artist residencies at Bell Labs and NASA at other times in his career. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and by appointment. Institute 193, 193 N. Limestone Ave. www.institute193.org (859) 327-0551

Woodland Art Fair. Aug. 19-20. For more than 40 years, the Woodland Art Fair, produced by Lexington Art League and LFUCG’s Parks and Recreation, has remained Lexington’s largest free outdoor cultural event, attracting over 65,000 visitors throughout the weekend. The event features dozens of local, regional and national artists, displaying and selling their creations; a beer garden and concessions; family activities; live music and more. Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Woodland Park, 601 E. High St. www.lexingtonartleague.org

NotBig The Exhibit: A Juried Small Arts Competition. On display through Aug. 31. The only requirement for this competition was that the artwork must be 12-by-12-inch or smaller, including the frame. One hundred thirty-six artists from 32 states submitted 440 artworks for consideration, and juror Kurt Gohde, Transylvania University professor of art, selected 45 artworks for the exhibit, which he says represent a wide range of media, styles and conceptual approaches to making art. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., noon-5 p.m., Sat. 1-4 p.m. and by appointment. The gallery will host an awards and artist reception on Aug. 4 (5-8 p.m.) M.S. Rezny Gallery, 903 Manchester St. www.msrenzy.com (859)-252-4647

× Expand Jesse Grant 88902573 Graham Nash will take stage at the Lexington Opera House Aug. 3, at 7:30 p.m. Photo furnished

THEATER & PERFORMANCE

Big Band & Jazz Series. Tuesdays. Picnic blankets and/or lawn chairs are recommended for this long-running, free music series, which moves from its early summer venue, Moondance Amphitheater, over to its original home, Ecton Park, during the month of August. Events feature local craft beer and food trucks on-site. Performances include Bill McGinnis and Colonel’s Choice (Aug. 1); Rick Cook Quintet (Aug. 8); Dan Brock Quintet (Aug. 15); Vince DiMartino w/ Dave Shelton, Hunt Butler, Robert Griffin and Ryan McGillicuddy (Aug. 22); and Byron Romanowitz and Jazzberry Jam (Aug. 29). 7 p.m., Ecton Park, 956 Turkey Foot Road. www.lexingtonky.gov/big-band-jazz

Graham Nash. Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Award-winner Graham Nash has accomplished much in his 75 years on this planet, having co-founded English pop/rock group The Hollies before moving on to join supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash (& Young) in 1968. The group’s recent reunion tour lasted 20 short months, but their songs, like Nash’s “Marrakesh Express,” “Pre-Road Downs” (written for then-girlfriend Joni Mitchell), “Lady of the Island,” from the first Crosby, Stills & Nash LP (1969), and Nash’s “Teach Your Children” and “Our House” have stood the test of time. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.troubashow.com (859) 233-4567

Kentucky Theatre Classic Film Series. Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30. The Kentucky Theatre’s Summer Classic Film Series brings old favorites to the big screen of the historic downtown theater in this popular annual series. With two screenings each Wednesday throughout the summer, each event includes trivia about the film, organ music and an audience chorus of “My Old Kentucky Home” and more. This month’s programming includes “The Glenn Miller Story” (Aug. 2); “A Lion in Winter” (Aug. 9); “The Night of the Hunter” (Aug. 16); “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” (Aug. 23); and “The Big Lebowski” (Aug. 30). Each film plays at 1:30 and 7:15 p.m., Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.com.

Fountain Films on Fridays. Aug. 4, 11 and 18. A variety of movies are shown on an inflatable screen at this annual outdoor summer film series organized by the Downtown Lexington Corporation. The films chosen are a mix of contemporary and classic with a broad, family-friendly appeal, and food and drinks will be available for purchase. Movies start at dusk, with pre-show activities starting earlier in the evening. August movies include “Mean Girls” (Aug. 4); “The Mask” (Aug. 11); and “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” (Aug. 18). 8:45 p.m. Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. www.downtownlex.com.

Picnic with the Pops. Aug 18-19. This annual outdoor musical event features live orchestra music by the Lexington Philharmonic and special guest artists each year. Friday’s performance will be “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” featuring John William’s epic, Oscar-nominated score performed live alongside a screening of the film. On Saturday, Picnic with the Pops will present a 40-year tour-de-force homage to “The King of Pop” under the stars in Windborne Music’s presentation of Michael Jackson’s music. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic dinners and beverage of their choice. Table seating is available, as well as general admission (blanket) seating. Gates at 6 p.m. The Meadow at Keene Barn, 4201 Versailles Road. www.lexpops.com

Thursday Night Live. Thursdays. Organized by the Downtown Lexington Corporation, this family-friendly weekly happy hour event takes place under the Fifth Third Bank Pavilion and features lives music from local and regional bands, food and beverage vendors, and more. August performances include Grayson Jenkins (Aug. 3), Superfecta (Aug. 10), Conch Republic (Aug. 17), Kenny Owens and Group Therapy (Aug. 24) and Yellow Dye #5 (Aug. 31). 5 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Pavilion, 251 W. Main St. www.downtownlex.com/central-bank-thursday-night-live

Crave Food + Music Festival. Aug 12-13. Presented by Windstream, Crave Lexington is a two-day food and music festival produced by Smiley Pete Publishing (this magazine’s parent organization). Featuring over 50 local food vendors selling items at the $2, $3 and $5 price points, the festival encourages culinary exploration and also features craft beer and cocktails, kids’ activities, a classic car show, live music, culinary demos and more. Sat., noon-11 p.m.; Sun., noon-7 p.m. Masterson Station Park Fairgrounds, 3051 Leestown Road. Tickets and full schedule available at www.cravelexington.com. (859) 266-6537

A Summer Soiree: A Benefit for Community Action Council. Aug. 18. This cocktail-attire event will feature live music from Tee Dee Young, food from Lockbox, live performance art and a silent auction. This year’s event highlights the Community Action Council’s commitment to education at all levels, from infancy to adulthood, as a path to self-sufficiency. 7 p.m. 21c Museum Hotel, 167 W Main St. www.commaction.org (859) 899-6800

Moontower Music Festival. Aug. 26. This annual outdoor festival features performances from Umphrey’s McGee, Benjamin Booker, J.J. Grey & Mofro, Cherub, Todd Snider & Great American Taxi, The Record Company, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Blackfoot Gypsies, Tyler Childers, Elsie Davis, and Vita and the Wolf. The musical acts will take over two stages for all-day sound and entertainment, with offerings from a variety of food trucks. 11 a.m. Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road. www.moontowermusicfestival.com

Wildlands Social Club. Aug. 31. This evening of talks and stories is part of a new quarterly series hosted by KNLT in partnership with West Sixth Brewing and 21c Museum Hotel. Talks will focus on why wild places matter and cover conservation, art, health and the economy. The evening will also include poetry readings and musical performances inspired by wildlands, with speakers, poets and musicians including Mary Arthur, Greg Davis, Erik Reece, John Ferguson, Kimberly Coulee Smith and others. See full schedule at knlt.org. 6 p.m., 21c Museum Hotel, 167 W. Main St. (859) 899-6800 cc