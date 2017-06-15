MoonTower Music Festival Announces Final Lineup for 4th Annual Event

Lexington’s MoonTower Music Festival has announced the full music lineup for this summer’s fourth annual event, taking place Aug. 26 at Masterson Station Park. Progressive jam band Umphrey’s McGee, Nashville-based 4-piece psychedelic blues fusion band Blackfoot Gypsies and local teenage songwriter Daisy Helmuth will join the previously announced acts on the line-up, which runs the gamut of genres from electronic dance music to blues-oriented rock to New Orleans funk.

The full line-up includes Cherub, JJ Grey & Mofro, Todd Snider, Great American Taxi, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Tyler Childers, Vita and The Woolf, Benjamin Booker, The Record Company, Elise Davis, Warren Byrom & The Fabled Canelands and the DeBraun Thomas Trio. The bands will perform on two festival stages for the all-day, family-friendly and dog-friendly event.

Produced by LexEffect, an event management company based in Lexington, MoonTower Music Festival has quickly become both a regional and local destination for food, music, and art. LexEffect aims to host unique events each year, including culinary events, pub crawls, and a bourbon festival. The company also offers free event consulting services to nonprofit organizations.

In tradition with supporting the local community, LexEffect’s 2017 MoonTower Music Festival will include a Kentucky Proud food area and dual beer gardens sponsored by Cincinnati-based Rhinegeist Brewery and Lexington’s West Sixth Brewing.

This year’s festivities feature lower ticket prices, with prices starting at $39, though that price will rise as the event nears. The festival will also feature more food and drink options for festival

LexEffect founder Kaelyn Query said, “We’re constantly trying to make this an accessible festival for everyone. We’ve lowered ticket prices, include more food and drink pop-ups, and plan to continuously create an experience that is uniquely MoonTower.”

The line-up for a late-night performance to be held at The Burl directly following the festival will be released in the coming weeks. The MoonTower bus, which will provide festival goers with a round trip from downtown Lexington for just $5, will make stops at The Burl post-festival.