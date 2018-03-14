Neighborhood & Community Grants Available

This information is provided by the office of councilmember Bill Farmer from Council District 5. For more news from the office of Council District Number 5, please visit this page and click the "newsletter signup" function.

With spring right around the corner, projects dreamt up over the winter months can become reality with a little effort and support from the many grant opportunities available to the community. Listed here are funding sources—some of which have upcoming deadlines—that you might find helpful as you develop or pursue projects in your neighborhood and surrounding areas. Take a moment to look them over; ask, and ye might just receive.

Corridor Match Grant

This grant is for any physical improvement (planting, sidewalk, bench, wayfinding signs, etc), activity to promote a general clean-up, or removal of street trees on the corridor named above. This is a 100% match grant. In-kind donations match accepted. There are no set amounts on the application, but $20,000 is available. The selection criteria can be found on the website.

Total Amount available in grant: $20,000 (will be divided amongst highest scoring applicants)

LFUCG Corridors Commission

Due: March 30, 2018 by 4:00 p.m.

Website: Click here.

Storm Water Neighborhood Class A Incentive Grant

This grant has been established to assist property owners, businesses and others in the implementation of projects that serve to improve water quality through innovation and education throughout Fayette County. A required 20% cost share of total project cost in cash or in-kind donation is required. Projects include planting trees along a stream, stream cleaning, storm drain marking, installation of a local garden or educational material about water quality and pollution.

Maximum Amount: $100,000

LFUCG Division of Water Quality

Due: May 11, 2018

Website: Click here.

Contact: Chris Dent at cdent@lexingtonky.gov or (859) 425-2521

Class B Education Grants

$35,000 maximum. (First $2,500 is pure grant and above the first $2,500 is a 1:1 cost share)

Due: May 11th, 2018

Class B Infrastructure Grants

$300,000 max and 20% cost share

Due: July 27, 2018

For examples of neighborhood projects, click here.

Neighborhood Match Grant

The neighborhood association must match all funds it receives with an equal amount through cash contributions or donated materials, service or labor.

Maximum Amount: $10,000

LFUCG Grants & Special Projects

Application for Fiscal Year 2019 on or around June 22nd, 2018

Due: July 27, 2018

Website: Click here.

Contact: Suzie Loveday at sloveday@lexingtonky.gov or (859) 258-3073

Community-Wide Housing Emergency Repair Program

This Program is designed to provide deferred loans of up to $5,000 to assist eligible homeowners with emergency repairs on their homes. ANYONE who owns and occupies their house and whose household income does not exceed the guidelines (based on family size) is eligible to apply.

Maximum Amount: $5,000

LFUCG Division of Grants & Special Programs

Date: Ongoing

Website: Click here.

Contact: April Meadows at ameadows@lexingtonky.gov or (859) 258-3070

Hazardous Street Tree Replacement Cost Share

Hazardous Street Tree Cost-Share and Grant Program for property owners throughout the Urban Service Area (USA) to remove and replace street trees that pose a threat to public safety. This is a voluntary program that provides financial assistance to residential property owners for street tree removal, including stump grinding and new street tree installation, in accordance with Chapter 17B of the Code of Ordinances. This program provides matching monies to reimburse property owners 50% of the total cost of removal of hazardous street trees.

Average Amount: Cost share of removal

LFUCG Urban Forrester Program

Due: Conducted on a first-come basis as long as funds are available. No funds available at this time. Check back after FY19 in July of 2018.

Contact: Tim Queary at tqueary@lexingtonky.gov or (859)-258-3404

Sidewalk Replacement Cost Share

In most cases, the Sidewalk Replacement Grant Program can provide assistance to residential property owners. This grant may reimburse a reasonable amount (currently $5.00 per square foot) of cost related to the replacement of any residential sidewalk which has been placed under notice by Code Enforcement. Up to 100% of the replacement cost may be available to homeowners that are considered qualified property owners.

Average Amount: 50% cost share of removal

LFUCG Code Enforcement

Due: Conducted on a first-come basis as long as funds are available.

Contact: Must be cited to apply for funds.

Neighborhood Development Grant

Projects must be for a public good. Past projects have included neighborhood beautification projects, neighborhood parades and events, signage, and cost sharing projects. Neighborhoods or schools must be registered with the state and in good standing. To make a request, please submit a request via e-mail detailing the project and the total cost.

LFUCG Council

Amount varies by project.

Contact: Appropriate District Councilmember

Due: Ongoing

Outside Funding:

GO LOCAL: Annual Citywide Service Project

Over the past 12years, Crossroads has unleashed thousands of volunteers with muscle, people who can organize, who love to get dirty and love to help serve our community through its annual citywide service project, GO Local.

Due: March 23, 2018

Contact: Brent Barger, CKY ReachOut Initiatives at (859) 263-4633, ext. 230

Website: Click here.

Submit project requests here.

American Water Environmental Grant Program

Competitive grant program offering funds for innovative, community based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies in our local communities based on funds available. We are pleased to offer this modest assistance to our community partners, while leveraging local resources and capabilities to make a positive impact on the environment.

To qualify for Environmental Grant funding, a proposed project must be:

◦ Located within Kentucky American Water's 12-county service area (Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Jessamine, Nicholas, Owen, Scott and Woodford counties)

◦ Address a source water or watershed protection need.

◦ Completed between May and November of the grant funding year.

◦ Establish a new or innovative program or a significant expansion to an existing program.

◦ Be carried out by a formal or informal partnership of at least two organizations; and provide evidence of sustainability.

Maximum grant is $5,000.

Kentucky American Water

Due: March 26, 2018

Website: Click here.

Contact: Susan Lancho at susan.lancho@amwater.com

Neighborhood Tree Grant

The Neighborhood Tree Planting Program brings affordable, quality trees to neighborhoods. Please take a moment to review the website for more information on this new service, which is available to individuals, small groups and entire neighborhoods with the goal to get more trees into our landscape.

The Tree Man

Due: Ongoing

Website: Click here.

Contact: Arborist Stacy Borden at stacyjborden@gmail.com