Neighborhood & Community Grants Available

This information is provided by the office of councilmember Bill Farmer from Council District 5. For more news from the office of Council District Number 5, please visit this page and click the "newsletter signup" function.
With spring right around the corner, projects dreamt up over the winter months can become reality with a little effort and support from the many grant opportunities available to the community. Listed here are funding sources—some of which have upcoming deadlines—that you might find helpful as you develop or pursue projects in your neighborhood and surrounding areas. Take a moment to look them over; ask, and ye might just receive.
Corridor Match Grant
This grant is for any physical improvement (planting, sidewalk, bench, wayfinding signs, etc), activity to promote a general clean-up, or removal of street trees on the corridor named above. This is a 100% match grant. In-kind donations match accepted. There are no set amounts on the application, but $20,000 is available. The selection criteria can be found on the website.
Total Amount available in grant: $20,000 (will be divided amongst highest scoring applicants)
LFUCG Corridors Commission
Due: March 30, 2018 by 4:00 p.m.
Website: Click here.
Storm Water Neighborhood Class A Incentive Grant
This grant has been established to assist property owners, businesses and others in the implementation of projects that serve to improve water quality through innovation and education throughout Fayette County. A required 20% cost share of total project cost in cash or in-kind donation is required. Projects include planting trees along a stream, stream cleaning, storm drain marking, installation of a local garden or educational material about water quality and pollution.
Maximum Amount: $100,000
LFUCG Division of Water Quality
Due: May 11, 2018
Website: Click here.
Contact: Chris Dent at cdent@lexingtonky.gov or (859) 425-2521
Class B Education Grants
$35,000 maximum. (First $2,500 is pure grant and above the first $2,500 is a 1:1 cost share)
Due: May 11th, 2018
Class B Infrastructure Grants
$300,000 max and 20% cost share
Due: July 27, 2018
For examples of neighborhood projects, click here.
Neighborhood Match Grant
The neighborhood association must match all funds it receives with an equal amount through cash contributions or donated materials, service or labor.
Maximum Amount: $10,000
LFUCG Grants & Special Projects
Application for Fiscal Year 2019 on or around June 22nd, 2018
Due: July 27, 2018
Website: Click here.
Contact: Suzie Loveday at sloveday@lexingtonky.gov or (859) 258-3073
Community-Wide Housing Emergency Repair Program
This Program is designed to provide deferred loans of up to $5,000 to assist eligible homeowners with emergency repairs on their homes. ANYONE who owns and occupies their house and whose household income does not exceed the guidelines (based on family size) is eligible to apply.
Maximum Amount: $5,000
LFUCG Division of Grants & Special Programs
Date: Ongoing
Website: Click here.
Contact: April Meadows at ameadows@lexingtonky.gov or (859) 258-3070
Hazardous Street Tree Replacement Cost Share
Hazardous Street Tree Cost-Share and Grant Program for property owners throughout the Urban Service Area (USA) to remove and replace street trees that pose a threat to public safety. This is a voluntary program that provides financial assistance to residential property owners for street tree removal, including stump grinding and new street tree installation, in accordance with Chapter 17B of the Code of Ordinances. This program provides matching monies to reimburse property owners 50% of the total cost of removal of hazardous street trees.
Average Amount: Cost share of removal
LFUCG Urban Forrester Program
Due: Conducted on a first-come basis as long as funds are available. No funds available at this time. Check back after FY19 in July of 2018.
Contact: Tim Queary at tqueary@lexingtonky.gov or (859)-258-3404
Sidewalk Replacement Cost Share
In most cases, the Sidewalk Replacement Grant Program can provide assistance to residential property owners. This grant may reimburse a reasonable amount (currently $5.00 per square foot) of cost related to the replacement of any residential sidewalk which has been placed under notice by Code Enforcement. Up to 100% of the replacement cost may be available to homeowners that are considered qualified property owners.
Average Amount: 50% cost share of removal
LFUCG Code Enforcement
Due: Conducted on a first-come basis as long as funds are available.
Contact: Must be cited to apply for funds.
Neighborhood Development Grant
Projects must be for a public good. Past projects have included neighborhood beautification projects, neighborhood parades and events, signage, and cost sharing projects. Neighborhoods or schools must be registered with the state and in good standing. To make a request, please submit a request via e-mail detailing the project and the total cost.
LFUCG Council
Amount varies by project.
Contact: Appropriate District Councilmember
Due: Ongoing
Outside Funding:
GO LOCAL: Annual Citywide Service Project
Over the past 12years, Crossroads has unleashed thousands of volunteers with muscle, people who can organize, who love to get dirty and love to help serve our community through its annual citywide service project, GO Local.
Due: March 23, 2018
Contact: Brent Barger, CKY ReachOut Initiatives at (859) 263-4633, ext. 230
Website: Click here.
Submit project requests here.
American Water Environmental Grant Program
Competitive grant program offering funds for innovative, community based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies in our local communities based on funds available. We are pleased to offer this modest assistance to our community partners, while leveraging local resources and capabilities to make a positive impact on the environment.
To qualify for Environmental Grant funding, a proposed project must be:
◦ Located within Kentucky American Water's 12-county service area (Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Jessamine, Nicholas, Owen, Scott and Woodford counties)
◦ Address a source water or watershed protection need.
◦ Completed between May and November of the grant funding year.
◦ Establish a new or innovative program or a significant expansion to an existing program.
◦ Be carried out by a formal or informal partnership of at least two organizations; and provide evidence of sustainability.
Maximum grant is $5,000.
Kentucky American Water
Due: March 26, 2018
Website: Click here.
Contact: Susan Lancho at susan.lancho@amwater.com
Neighborhood Tree Grant
The Neighborhood Tree Planting Program brings affordable, quality trees to neighborhoods. Please take a moment to review the website for more information on this new service, which is available to individuals, small groups and entire neighborhoods with the goal to get more trees into our landscape.
The Tree Man
Due: Ongoing
Website: Click here.
Contact: Arborist Stacy Borden at stacyjborden@gmail.com