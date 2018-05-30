June tadoo List: Arts & Culture Events Calendar

Be sure to visit tadoo.com, our comprehensive local events calendar, updated daily with live music, theater, art and other local event listings!

Concerts & Gigs

Thursday Night Live. Thursdays through Oct. 11. Taking place rain or shine, this weekly party features a diverse lineup of live music alongside local food and beverage vendors in the heart of downtown Lexington. This month’s performances include Charlie Shuck & The Trendells with The Tymes Band (June 7), The Twiggenburys (June 14), Girls, Guns and Glory (June 21), and The Johnson Brothers (June 28). 5-8 p.m. Fifth Third Pavilion, 215 West Main St. www.downtownlex.com (859) 335-8640

Colter Wall. June 7, 9. Colter Wall is a prairie-born songwriter from Saskatchewan, Canada. His first EP, “Imaginary Appalachia,” has evoked visceral reactions from industry veterans, his musical heroes and peers, as well as a loyal and quickly growing grassroots fan base. His signature baritone vocal is paired with sparse, beautiful old-soul songwriting inspired by a range of Americana and country artists, from Townes Van Zandt and Blaze Foley to Emmylou Harris and Waylon Jennings. He’ll perform a two-night stint at The Burl. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

× Expand The DeBraun Thomas Trio will be just one of the performers at the Bluegrass BBQ Festival, June 8-9 in downtown Lexington's Robert F. Stephenson Courthouse Plaza. Photo furnished

Bluegrass BBQ Fest. June 8-9. This second annual event produced by Smiley Pete Publishing features the culinary creations of local and regional BBQ pitmasters, plus a variety of beer, bourbon and other beverage offerings. This free, downtown event provides entertainment for all ages, with live music from Tall Boys, Danny Dean & the Homewreckers, Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, Short & Company, Maggie Lander, Soupbone & the Cornbread Horns, The Swells, Small Batch, DeBraun Thomas, Tee Dee Young, Blind Corn Liquor Pickers and G. Busy Blues Revue. Fri., 5-11 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m.-11 p.m.. Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 North Limestone. www.bluegrassbbqfest.com

Russ Liquid Test. June 8. Redefining the possibilities of modern music, The Russ Liquid Test fuses the raw vitality of classic funk and the inventive sound design of electronic production. Songwriter/producer and brass specialist Russell Scott heads up the New Orleans-based band, which emanates a distinct musical background deeply rooted in the New Orleans jazz scene with elements of prog rock and classic funk. 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 333-4817

Karl Blau. June 9. The prolific songwriter Karl Blau is a self-taught icon who has been touring the globe since the mid ’90s. Not easily categorized, Blau’s music explores genres from folk, Americana and hazy blues, to reggae, bossa nova and experimental drone. 9:30 p.m. Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Drive. www.willieslocallyknown.com (859) 281-1116

Holy Wave. June 11. These Texas-based garage-psych rockers are known for generating thick layers of sound that twist and turn through a complex labyrinth of reverb and echo. They are touring in support of their third LP, “Adult Fear.” 8 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 333-4817

Of Montreal. June 15. Known for their high-energy and highly theatrical live performances, the Athens, Georgia, indie giants created their latest release, “Lousy with Sylvianbriar,” with a new songwriting approach, a different recording method and a fresh group of musicians. “I knew I wanted the process to be more in line with the way people used to make albums in the late ‘60s and early ’70s,” singer Kevin Barnes told joyfulnoise.com. 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 333-4817

Mt. Joy. June 20. This rising vintage-Americana, folk-flavored rock band returns to Lexington after opening for Neko Case at Manchester Music Hall earlier this year, this time with a headlining gig of its own. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

× Expand Parker Millsap will perform June 24 at The Burl.

Parker Millsap. June 24. Oklahoma native Parker Millsap grew up in the tiny town of Purcell, Oklahoma (pop. 5,952), where he attended a Pentecostal church with his family three times a week for most of his youth. Though Parker doesn’t consider himself very religious these days, the experiences engraved upon him inform his songwriting. Blending that fire and brimstone preaching with rock, country, blues and Waits-ian imagery, he has created a sound uniquely his own. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Rhiannon Giddens. June 28. Giddens is known as the lead singer, violinist, banjo player and a founding member of the Grammy-winning country/blues band Carolina Chocolate Drops. Her latest EP, “Tomorrow Is My Turn,” was recorded with a multi-generational group of players, including fiddle player Gabe Witcher and double bassist Paul Kowert (of label-mates Punch Brothers); percussionist Jack Ashford (of Motown’s renowned Funk Brothers); inventive drummer and Burnett stalwart Jay Bellerose; veteran folk-blues guitarist Colin Linden; legendary backup singer Tata Vega; and Nashville session great, bassist Dennis Crouch. 7:30 p.m. Grand Theatre, 308 St Clair St., Frankfort. www.grandtheatrefrankfort.org (502) 352-7469

Art Exhibits

“Tightly Bound: A Fiber Invitational.” On display until July 21. Asking six fiber artists to interpret the theme of “Tightly Bound” as technique or narrative has resulted in an exhibition that explores a vastly diverse body of contemporary and traditional fiber artworks, from binding fibers into felt to tightly wrapped shibori dyeing to fiber-themed mixed-media artworks. Exhibiting artists include Dobree Adams, Jan Durham, Nicolette Lim, Arturo Alonzo Sandoval, April Wright and Laverne Zabielski. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., noon-5 p.m.; Sat., 1-4 p.m. and by appointment. M.S. Rezny Gallery, 903 Manchester St. www.msrenzy.com (859)-252-4647

× Expand Original artwork by Eric Kniss will be featured alongside other artists as part of the "Altered Views" exhibit on display through July 27 at the Lexington Art League. Photo furnished

Altered Views. On display through July 27. Curated by Alice Pixley Young, this exhibit explores the 21st century landscape: no longer romantic, sublime or grandiose but viewed primarily through the media of our screens, moving from blissed-out vistas to environmental traumas. Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; closed on weekends. Lexington Art League, 209 Castlewood Drive. www.lexingtonartleague.org (859) 254-7024

“Frankensteinian.” On display through July 22. In conjunction with the 200th anniversary of Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley’s novel “Frankenstein,” this exhibit presents a range of artworks, literary documents, models and pop culture items by various artists in reference to various aspects of the novel, from the “workshop of filthy creation” to the accumulated body parts that were stitched together to make a man who seeks understanding and love. The exhibition attempts to prompt viewers to read or reread the novel and consider the ways that the Frankenstein story may already have played a part of their lives in the form of horrific and humorous films, Halloween costumes, and their own notions of beauty and behavior. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 12-5 p.m.; Closed Mon. University of Kentucky Art Museum, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/art-museum (859) 257-5716

Theatre & Performance

Concerts at the Castle: Jerry Douglas. June 7. From the team that produces the Troubadour Concert Series comes a new live music series held at the Kentucky Castle. Multi-Grammy winner and member of Alison Krauss and Union Station, Jerry Douglas will perform a solo dobro concert at this installment. The series continues throughout the summer with performances by Kruger Brothers (July 12), Riders in the Sky (Aug. 9), Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver (Aug. 23) and Darrell Scott (Sept. 20). 7:30 p.m. Kentucky Castle, 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles. www.thekentuckycastle.com (859) 256-0322

× Expand New Orleans native Trombone Shorty blows into town June 11 to take stage at the Lexington Opera House. Photo furnished

Troubadour Concert Series: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. June 11. Trombone Shorty began his career as a bandleader at the young age of 6 and was touring internationally by age 12. He spent his teens playing with various brass bands throughout New Orleans and touring worldwide with Lenny Kravitz, and now fronts his own widely touted funk/rock/jazz/hip-hop band. 7:30 p.m., LexingtonOpera House, 401 W. Short St. www.troubashow.com

Jazz: Live at the Library presents The Tim Whalen Group. June 14. The 134th show in the long-running Jazz: Live at the Library series will feature Louisville’s Tim Whalen Group. Saxophonist Tim Whalen will lead a combo that also includes bassist Danny Kiely, Cincinnati’s up-and-comer Jackson Steiger on piano and Lexington’s Paul Deatherage on drums. 7 p.m., Farish Theater (Downtown Public Library), 140 E. Main St. www.jazzartsfoundation.org/jazz-at-library/

Film & Literature

Book Bench Preview Party. June 1. For this new program modeled after Horsemania, 37 book-shaped functional benches, each illustrated and themed around different works by Kentucky authors, will be placed throughout Lexington for the duration of the summer. This kickoff event will feature all of the benches on display in Gratz Park for one night only, allowing guests an opportunity to meet the authors and artists while enjoying cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and live music from The Swells. 6 p.m. Gratz Park, 251 W. 2nd St. www.bookbencheslex.org

Literary Luncheon. June 2. In conjunction with the Carnegie Center’s annual Books-in-Progress Conference, this event features a locally sourced lunch and intimate conversation with one of Kentucky’s finest writers, award-winning Crystal Wilkinson, over a locally sourced meal in the garden-like setting of Gratz Park. Included with each luncheon ticket purchase is one of Wilkinson’s books. All titles will be available for purchase at the event, as well, courtesy of Wild Fig Coffee & Books. 1 p.m. Carnegie Center For Literacy & Learning, 251 W. 2nd St. www.carnegiecenterlex.com (859) 254-4175

× Expand Giuseppe Tornatore’s critically acclaimed “Cinema Paradiso” will be screened June 8 at the Kentucky Theatre as part of the 25th anniversary of the theater’s reopening. Photo furnished

Film Screening: “Cinema Paradiso.” June 8. The Friends of The Kentucky Theatre celebrates the 25th anniversary of the historic theater’s reopening with a fundraiser inspired by this Oscar-winning film. Set in Sicily, “Cinema Paradiso” is the heartwarming story of a young boy’s lifelong love affair with the movies. Salvatore is enchanted by the flickering images at the Cinema Paradiso. When the projectionist, Alfredo, takes him under his wing, a deep friendship is born. As a young man, Salvatore leaves the village to pursue his dream of making movies. Thirty years later, he receives a message that calls him back home to discover a poignant gift. 7:30 p.m. Kentucky Theater, 214 E. Main St. (859) 231-7924

“Who Killed Betty Gail Brown?” Book Discussion. June 25. The Fayette County Cooperative Extension of the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment has partnered with the University Press of Kentucky for Kentucky Proud Evenings, a series of monthly author talks. This event will focus on Robert G. Lawson’s “Who Killed Betty Gail Brown? Murder, Mistrial, and Mystery.” Lawson, a defense attorney for the only person ever charged with the crime, recounts the famous cold case of 19-year-old Transylvania University student Betty Gail Brown, who was found in her car on campus in 1961 strangled to death with her own brassiere. 6 p.m. Fayette Co. Extension Office, Harry Sykes Way www.fayette.ca.uky.edu

Etc.

Market 301. June 1-2. This local “pop-up” market event started in 2015 as a small, 10-vendor event and has grown to feature more than 30 local artisans and boutiques. The two-day event offers a variety of items from paper goods, ceramics and other artworks and home goods, to cocktail syrups, treats (for humans and the furry type), clothing and beauty products. Fri., 5-9 p.m.; Sat.,10 a.m.-3 p.m. Limestone Hall, 215 East Main St. www.themarket301.com

Greenfest. June 2. This event is a one-stop shop to learn about and celebrate sustainable living in the Bluegrass. Attendees can learn something new at workshops, enjoy food and music, shop amongst an array of eco-friendly vendors, and more. 11 a.m. North Lexington Family YMCA, 381 W Loudon Ave. www.bggreensource.org/greenfest/

"Yappy Hour." June 14. At this new monthly summer event hosted by Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate, leashed hounds can enjoy libations and treats, while humans can unleash over a glass of Merlot Over and Play Dead, Chateau d’Og Cabernet, Best of Showdarnay or a cold brew. Selma’s Catering will supply human treats and libations; Pet Wants will supply dog treats and “malbark” (beet juice); and Earth Dog Spa & Apawthecary will offer dog massages. 5 p.m. 120 Sycamore Road. www.henryclay.org

× Expand Sora Aerial Arts is holding a fundraiser, Circus Takes Lexington, for their newly opened performing arts facility June 16 at the Lexington Art League. Photo furnished

Circus Takes Lexington. June 16. This family-friendly “carnivale”-style event is a fundraiser for Sora Aerial Arts. Live circus performances will take place indoors and out, and attendees can also enjoy food trucks, cocktails, live music, a scavenger hunt, community aerial and yoga classes, a silent auction, face painting, henna and an Instagram photo contest. 4 p.m. Lexington Art League, 209 Castlewood Drive. www.lexingtonartleague.org (859) 254-7024

Southern Foodways Alliance Summer Symposium. June 21-23. This three-day event focuses on the food culture of Lexington as a diverse city at the heart of the Bluegrass region and on the cusp of Appalachia. Through lectures, oral history presentations, documentary films, dinners, tastings and experiences, SFA will frame the centrality of Kentucky in the regional food conversation. Full schedule available at www.southernfoodways.org. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. 3rd St.

Feed to Seed. June 22. Organized by Local Feed chef and owner Justin Thompson in conjunction with the Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Commission and other partners, this annual summer culinary event series celebrates renowned chefs and delicious farm-fresh cuisine in a variety of unique settings. For this month’s installment, diners can enjoy a cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres followed by a four-course meal prepared by Mark Richardson, chef at Dudley’s On Short, on the grounds of one of Kentucky’s grandest historic Greek Revival mansions. 6:30 p.m. Ward Hall, 1782 Frankfort Road, Georgetown. www.localfeedky.com/#dinnerSeries